Get the official release date (and first-look images!) of Surface season 2 on Apple TV+
It's a moment we've all been waiting for! After very little updates when it comes to the premiere date of Surface season 2 starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Apple TV+ recently revealed a release window to tide us over. And now, things get even better! We officially know exactly when the psychological thriller returns and even have some first-look images to go along with it.
Surface season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 with the first episode on Apple TV+. One new installment from the 8-episode season will be released weekly until the finale on Friday, April 11, 2025. This is the same episode count as the first season. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Feb. 21
- Episode 2 - Feb. 28
- Episode 3 - March 7
- Episode 4 - March 14
- Episode 5 - March 21
- Episode 6 - March 28
- Episode 7 - April 4
- Episode 8 - April 11
When we last saw Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), she'd faked her suicide, left her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) behind, and decided to return to London where she's from to get answers on who the woman she keeps remembering, Eliza (Millie Brady), really is and what's the connection that they have. Clearly the two women reunite, as we saw them lock eyes at the end of season 1, in the image above.
Surface season 2 will also see the story in London as Sophie tries to learn about her past, and that includes entering "elite British society" where she might be connected to "a beautiful heiress," per the synopsis. Is that Eliza or someone else? Things take a turn when a journalist pops back up into her life, who had been working with Sophie to "expose a shocking scandal" about the people she's now spending time with. Ooh!
Mbatha-Raw, Jackson-Cohen, and Brady are all returning cast members. So that does mean that James is not going anywhere! I wonder what role he'll play in the second season. I'm assuming this image is a flashback, perhaps? But here's the first-look of Cohen in season 2.
There's also a number of new additions to the story this time around including Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto. It's hard to tell just from images, but at first glance it seem slike Pinto's character could be more friend while Dunster's is leaning towards foe. Just look at that sinister-y looking face. I'm so ready! Ready for more photos? Check out the two actors below!
Surface season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Apple TV+.