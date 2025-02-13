The Gilded Age season 3 might be coming sooner than expected

The Gilded Age on HBO is one of the most glamorous and fun historical dramas on television right now. And you know we're always eager for more episodes. We're currently waiting on when exactly season 3 is set to arrive. And while we don't have the exact answer, there may be a hint that's been revealed.

In an interview with Deadline, top programming executive for HBO Francesca Orsi previewed some of the biggest shows to come this year on the network, as well as in the next couple of years. But let's focus on 2025 and what we can expect to see soon. It's very possible that The Gilded Age season 3 might arrive a bit sooner than we expected in summer 2025.

Orsi shared that there's The White Lotus season 3, which premieres Feb. 16, "then we go into The Last of Us" season 2, which has been confirmed for a 2025 release. And finally, the executive said after that, "we roll into Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age." So basically, she was giving us the order of releases this year. And since we know The Last of Us is coming in April and there's about a two-month gap between it and The White Lotus, perhaps our favorite historical drama is getting a summer release.

Courtesy: HBO

It's hard to go off the previous seasons' release patterns because we saw season 1 in January 2022 and season 2 in October 2023. Though perhaps a July 2025 release for the third season is realistic. Orsi went on to say that new series Task is scheduled for the fall, which could mean September. A July release date for The Gilded Age then would make sense with all this upcoming content, which would be spread out pretty well.

The season 2 finale premiered in December 2023. So if we do get a summer release this year, it will be about a year and a half since we've seen new episodes. It's crazy to think that means sooner than expected for us viewers now. But that's the reality of most streaming shows. A two-year gap has become the norm. So when you have something less than that, we get excited because it is sooner than we thought!

Courtesy: HBO

Details about the highly-anticipated third season are still scarce, though the HBO exec did also tease that one of the main parts of the storyline in this next chapter is actually going to be about divorce and when it started to become more common at that time in U.S. history. Here's what she had to say:

“I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

It's definitely not something that was commonly accepted at that time. And I think that's an interesting storyline to explore for some of the characters in terms of not only how does it effect them personally, but as Orsi said, their place in society as well. Especially for women, society is always hardest on us, especially at that time. It's going to be interesting to see and hopefully we'll get to see it this summer. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO!