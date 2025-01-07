The Last of Us season 2 release month confirmed (and it's very soon!)

By the time The Last of Us season 2 makes its premiere on HBO, two years will have passed. But there's finally some extra good news in store for fans about the show's imminent comeback.

Last month, HBO revealed that The Last of Us would make its return in spring 2025, though the cable network didn't divulge a particular month. Well, we're finally learning a bit more about the Emmy Award-nominated series' highly anticipated premiere this spring.

In a new teaser trailer released late on Jan. 6, HBO confirmed both the release month for The Last of Us and offered a first look at Kaitlyn Dever's new character Abby, someone fans of the game know all too well and might have some preconceived notions about.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres in April 2025

Mark your calendars! Well, tentatively for now. The Last of Us season 2 will make its premiere on HBO and Max in April 2025.

The exact release date has yet to be announced by HBO, but as of the reveal of the release month in January, there are only about three months of waiting until new episodes begin rolling out. We've made it two years, we can make it three more months!

The release of The Last of Us season 2 likely begins right after The White Lotus season 3 wraps up its run. The Emmy-winning series kicks off its third season on Feb. 16 and will have eight episodes, meaning the season finale will air on April 6.

Being so, we could see Joel and Ellie arrive back on our screens by either April 13, at the earliest, or the other two additional Sundays in April (20 and 27).

In the teaser trailer above, not much is given away about the plot of season 2, but it's an exciting glimpse of the new episodes, and Dever's character Abby, nonetheless. "It doesn't matter if you have a code like me," Abby says over intense clips of action. "There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong." From there, there's explosions, tears, blood, and lots of screaming!

The Last of Us season 2 adapts the plot of The Last of Us: Part II, the popular video game that was released in 2020. Those who have played the game (and those who have read spoilers) know that there are some divisive plot twists on the way in season 2 that will be major topics of discussion throughout the expected seven-week run. Buckle up for some excitement.

