Ginnifer Goodwin would 'absolutely' do a Once Upon a Time reboot (but we have one condition)

The fairest of them all has spoken! Ginnifer Goodwin who played the beloved Snow White on ABC series Once Upon a Time attended the 2025 Disney Upfronts recently, and was asked about whether she'd be interested in reprising her role for a reboot of the magical series. And she's definitely on board! Here's what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

"My whole real life is because of Once Upon a Time. It was one of the jobs of my life and I met my husband and I had my children because of that. And Snow White's very close to my heart. I think I'm here because of that show. But I would kill to go back, to revisit that. Absolutely."

Ginnifer Goodwin shares how she feels about a possible #OnceUponaTime reboot at the #DisneyUpfronts pic.twitter.com/Wu3m8GcrNR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2025

Goodwin isn't kidding when she talks about having her whole life now because of OUAT. Her real-life husband is the one and only Josh Dallas who played her true love Prince Charming onscreen. After meeting on set, Goodwin and Dallas got married in April 2014. The couple now has two children, Oliver and Hugo, who they welcomed in May 2014 and June 2016, respectively. It's a true Disney love story!

I have mixed feelings about a Once Upon a Time reboot

Now as for the reboot, I have some mixed feelings as a fan. Overall, Once Upon a Time is one of the best shows out there. Especially those first three seasons, they were its strongest. We may not have agreed with all the storylines, but it was a great show that's still dear to our hearts up until the sixth season. Then, the writers already tried doing a reboot sort of thing with season 7, which definitely did not work at all.

Most of the main cast except Colin O'Donoghue as Killian Jones/Captain Hook, Lana Parrilla as Regina Mills/Evil Queen, and Robert Carlyle as Mr. Gold/Rumpelstiltskin left the show. Then there were a bunch of new cast members introduced with a "new version" of Cinderella and such that just, frankly, was a ridiculous concept.

Courtesy: Disney

If they wanted to go the reboot route, it would have been so much more interesting to see grown up Henry, Robin, Gideon, and maybe even Hope as the central characters and now it's up to them to be the heroes. They're all connected to the OG trio who remained, and I think that would have at least made some more sense. They'd have the help of Killian, Regina, and Rumple to fight whatever battles they're facing. Perhaps they have to save the rest of their family from a threat. I don't know. Something along those lines.

Emma Swan actress Jennifer Morrison has also previously shared that she supports the idea of a reboot, but believes it should happen with a set of new cast and characters because the writers have told their stories all the way through. I respectfully disagree. Even if OUAT was still fresh in our minds at the time season 7 came out and now it's been a few years away from it, I don't want to see it.

Either give me a Once Upon a Time reboot with all the original cast members returning, or just don't bother doing it at all. So I completely understand Goodwin's comments, and appreciate them. It's great to know she would be on board! Maybe she'll be able to convince her other co-stars too. So if talks of a reboot do ever come up seriously, I do hope that all the cast members would consider it like Goodwin. Or as I've mentioned before, at least a reunion movie would be nice to have.

All seven seasons of Once Upon a Time are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.