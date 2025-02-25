Ginny and Georgia season 4 gets exciting update ahead of season 3 premiere

Ready for Netflix's top teen show to make its comeback? We sure are! The countdown has begun as we eagerly await Ginny and Georgia season 3, set to drop on Thursday, June 5, 2025. We’re expecting another drama-filled installment for our favorite mother-daughter duo, as Georgia has a lot of explaining to do after her arrest in the season 2 finale.

But that’s not the main focus of this article. We’ve just received some exciting news about the show’s future! If you remember, Ginny and Georgia was granted a double renewal in May 2023, meaning Netflix officially confirmed both a third and fourth season. Since then, plenty of details about season 3 have emerged, including its official release date. However, information about Ginny and Georgia season 4 has pretty much remained scarce—until now.

Well, that's not entirely true. In July 2024, Ginny and Georgia star Nathan Mitchell spoke with Screen Rant, offering a small tease about season 3 and revealing when he and the rest of the cast are set to begin filming season 4. While he didn't provide an exact filming start date, he did mention that they'd start shooting the fourth season sometime in 2025.

Now, we have even more information on Ginny and Georgia season 4 and where it is in the filmmaking process. On Feb. 24, the official Ginny and Georgia page on Instagram posted a photo of the writers' team back in the writers' room, signaling that work on the next season is officially underway. The caption to the post reads, "First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE."

This means the writers have begun writing the scripts and mapping out the storylines for the upcoming season. This is great news because all it means is that things are progressing smoothly behind the scenes. While it's still early in the process, this update confirms that Ginny and Georgia season 4 is moving forward as planned. Once the scripts are completed, filming will begin, followed by an extensive period in post-production. Once the episodes are edited, the show will enter the final stages of preparation for release.

We're probably looking at about four to five months of production before the fourth season moves on to post-production. That's about how long previous seasons took to film. The editing process will likely take the longest, with about eight to nine months spent perfecting the episodes before they’re ready for release on Netflix. Considering all of this, it’s reasonable to expect that Ginny and Georgia season 4 could arrive sometime in 2026. No earlier than 2026, though.

This is all we know so far about the fourth season of Ginny and Georgia. We will likely get more updates after the third season releases and the show moves further in the filmmaking process. But until then, fans can continue to look forward to the upcoming third installment, which is sure to bring more drama and emotional moments.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 5. Remember to save the date!