Ginny and Georgia season 4 may not be the final season after all

Ginny and Georgia is hands down one of Netflix's best teen shows. We'd even argue it's one of the best teen series in television history. That's why we would hate to see it ever come to an end. However, with it now entering its fourth season, which is typically when Netflix tends to wrap up its teen shows, it's natural to begin to worry that the end is near.

Adding to that concern is a past comment from the former showrunner Debra J. Fisher, who revealed that she and the creator originally pitched the show to Netflix as a four-season story arc. But fans may not need to brace for goodbye just yet for two reasons. The first being that when the streaming giant renewed Ginny and Georgia for a third and fourth season back in May 2023, it didn't mention anything about season 4 being the final one.

The streaming giant will usually reveal this information at the same time of a show's renewal, but it didn't for Ginny and Georgia. However, there have been times where Netflix will renew a show for an additional installment and then later on come back and announce it is its last season. With Ginny and Georgia being as popular as it is, we can't see the streamer not giving fans ample notice that the series is ending. In other words, we believe Netflix would have shared that the fourth season would be the show's last back when it was renewed.

Our second reason for thinking Ginny and Georgia season 4 might not be the show's final installment is based on some recent comments from series creator Sarah Lampert. In a recent interview with Deadline, following the season 3 premiere, Lampert discussed what fans can expect in the upcoming fourth season, as well as shared her thoughts on the show potentially going beyond four seasons.

She explained that the initial plan was to wrap up the show in four seasons because she had a clear idea of how the story was supposed to end. However, while working on season 4, she and the writers have realized that there's actually more story to tell than they initially thought. Because of this, she feels that ending the show after four seasons now feels too rushed. In short, Lampert thought four seasons would be enough, but now she sees potential for the story to go further, and she hopes the show might be renewed so they can explore it.

"I always thought it would end at season four, just because I knew what the ending was, let’s say, but what we’re finding in the writers room for this season is that there’s actually more there. And it would almost feel rushed to get to that ending for it to happen in four. I’m not Netflix. I can’t control whether or not there’s a season five, but I would say what we discovered very early on in the Season 4’s writer’s room is, oh, there’s more story here.”

We couldn't agree with Lampert more. Ginny and Georgia has proven that its world and characters have plenty more stories worth exploring. Here’s hoping Netflix gives her and the rest of the Ginny and Georgia creative team the chance to keep the story going beyond season 4. We'll keep you updated on the show's renewal status.