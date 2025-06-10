8 things we’re eager to see in Ginny and Georgia season 4

Who's still not quite over that shocking Ginny and Georgia season 3 cliffhanger ending? We're still trying to wrap our minds around it, and all we can think about is what's to come next in the upcoming fourth season.

Ginny and Georgia season 4 has a lot of unfinished business to tackle, and we're looking forward to seeing how everything unfolds. However, there are some things we especially hope to see addressed and explored. We're talking storylines that left us hanging and relationships we’re rooting for. Without further ado, here are the eight things we’re most eager to see when the hit teen series returns on Netflix.

Spoilers ahead from Ginny and Georgia season 3.

Joe and Georgia get together

A lot of people would probably agree that Joe and Georgia are meant to be. Joe has never judged Georgia and has stood by her side through all her ups and downs. Sure, he pulled away for a bit, but that was only because Georgia didn’t acknowledge his feelings. Honestly, who wouldn’t do the same in his shoes? Also, we're going to totally forget about him sleeping with Cynthia because that was just a moment of weakness.

Joe has been in love with Georgia since they were teenagers, and it’s been tough for him to watch her get involved with other men, such as Zion and Paul. In Ginny and Georgia season 3, he finally gets his chance to be with her, but they end the season as friends because Georgia feels she needs some time alone after everything with Paul. She also wants to be there more for her kids.

However, that break she wanted should come to an end in season 4. It’s about time Georgia and Joe stop beating around the bush and finally make things official. The chemistry, the sexual tension, and the feelings are undeniable. Joe also now knows all of Georgia's dark secrets and has accepted them. The only thing I can see holding them back from getting into a relationship is Georgia's baby drama, and that's if the baby turns out to be someone else's.

Georgia’s baby drama

The season 3 cliffhanger ending centered on Georgia discovering she might be pregnant. The show’s creator has since confirmed that Georgia is indeed expecting a child. Now the only question left is, who’s the father? Unless Georgia slept with someone offscreen, the only two people who could be the baby's father are Paul or Joe. She slept with both of them in the third season around the same time. The fourth season will likely explore Georgia's baby daddy drama.

As a devoted Joe and Georgia shipper, it’s probably no surprise that I’m hoping Joe turns out to be the baby’s father. I’m not saying Paul would be a terrible dad, but his relationship with Georgia had clearly turned toxic by the end. This season even showed us a glimpse of his temper, which doesn’t exactly scream stability, especially for a baby. Joe, on the other hand, has always been calm, supportive, and genuinely caring. He may be shocked at first, but I can easily see him stepping up and embracing fatherhood, especially if it means building a future with the woman he’s always loved.

Abby and Tris stepping into couple mode

What was so great about Ginny and Georgia season 3 is that Abby had Ginny and Norah to be there for her after they found out that she had an eating disorder. While I don't think Abby's struggles are quite over, I feel like her budding romance with Tris could be a positive turning point. Having someone who genuinely cares about her might help Abby build confidence, feel more secure, and continue healing.

It's not made clear if she and Tris are in a relationship at the end of the third season, but after that passionate makeout sesh in Abby's room, it’s safe to say there’s definitely something brewing between them. I really hope season 4 doesn't screw them up and that we actually get to see their relationship grow into something meaningful. Abby deserves some happiness, and it would be great to watch her experience love in a healthy, supportive way.

Max get a new love interest

People can say what they want about Max, but she definitely didn’t catch a break this season. Sure, she can be a bit needy at times, but that doesn’t mean she deserved to be pushed aside by her friends. And while Marcus was clearly going through a tough time with his depression, which earns him some grace, his harsh treatment of Max still felt undeserved.

She was trying, and it’s clear she just wanted to feel included and supportive both towards her friends and twin brother. All I’m saying is, when Ginny and Georgia returns for season 4, Max deserves some serious apologies. I'm talking from both her family and MANG.

Also, Max didn’t exactly have the best luck in the romance department this season. She and Silver called it quits, and then her ex-girlfriend Sophie threw her for a loop with an unexpected kiss. As much as I enjoy Max and Sophie’s dynamic, I really think Max deserves someone who’s a better fit. With Sophie graduating from Wellsbury High and heading to New York for college, and Max still in high school, it just makes more sense for her to be with someone who’s in the same place. I just hope that this person really understands her because the main reason she and Silver broke up was because they were too different.

Austin and Georgia in therapy

After witnessing Georgia smother Tom Fuller to death with a pillow, shooting his dad, and lying in court to protect Georgia, Austin needs all the therapy he can get. We saw at the end of the third season that Austin is not okay with the decision he made to turn on his dad, and it looks like his relationship with Georgia and Ginny might not be in the best place going into the fourth season because of this.

The same goes for Georgia. Georgia has been through so much, beginning when she was a child. She even makes a comment in the third season about therapy, so it looks like we might actually end up seeing her sit down with a therapist to finally confront her past and start the healing process in season 4.

Marcus and his recovery

Marcus's depression got really bad in the third season. He started drinking heavily, and his grades began slipping. It got so bad that he even messed up a classroom, and he was told that he would have to repeat sophomore year. Max and his parents tried their best to be there for him, but he just kept pushing them away. It got to the point where his parents had to make the difficult decision to place him in rehab. I'm hoping that the fourth season shows Marcus making real progress, finding healthier ways to cope, and rebuilding his relationships with the people who care about him.

Marcus and Ginny’s relationship

Like Joe and Georgia are endgame, I'd argue that Marcus and Ginny are endgame too. Both just need time to work on themselves. Ginny might be doing better with self-harming, but it's still an ongoing struggle that she has to manage. Meanwhile, Marcus is battling his own demons with depression. If they can support each other through their healing journeys, there’s real potential for a strong, healthy relationship down the line.

Technically, they end the third season together, but we might see them temporarily split again in season 4 while Marcus focuses on his recovery and gets the help he needs. I’d be fine with that and believe their relationship will come back stronger after they take a step back.

Georgia's parents

Another thing I'm eager to see in the fourth season is Georgia's parents. At the end of season 3, Georgia's mother and stepfather ride by her house in Wellsbury before driving off. Now that they've found her, I'm sure they'll be knocking on her front door soon. Georgia doesn't have a healthy relationship with either parent, so their arrival is bound to stir up old wounds and unresolved issues. It will be interesting to see how Georgia handles this confrontation and whether it forces her to finally face parts of her past she's been avoiding.

