Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 8 recap: Everything goes south for Georgia

Georgia went ahead and did it again! She's gotten herself tangled up in another lie, telling Paul that she's pregnant and showing him the positive pregnancy test that's actually Ginny's to get him back on her side. At least, as much as possible as he hasn't forgiven her completely just yet. What happens next? We find out in Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 8, "Is That A Packed Lunch." Here's a recap of the episode on Netflix. Spoilers below.

So as expected, Paul does move back in after thinking he's going to become a father. But he chooses to sleep on the couch. Wolfe speaks to Ginny and apologizes for the way he reacted and tells her they can do whatever she decides. But she says she's already taken care of it, that they were just having fun, and ends the relationship/not relationship they have going on. And while Ginny didn't see it as anything serious, it's clear Wolfe has deeper feelings for her but doesn't say anything.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Raymond Ablack as Joe, Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Cynthia reveals some critical information

As for Gil, he's not a bad father necessarily but he isn't as supportive of Austin as he should be. He tells him to throw his glasses away. Even still, Austin tells Ginny he has a secret and that he likes living with Gil sometimes. Cynthia doesn't make all the right choices in this episode either - except one. She sees this and grabs Austin's glasses.

Though from the lost and found, she also steals someone else's tablet because Zach broke his and it's expensive. They're clearly having money problems. Cynthia also reveals to her friend, who is Norah's mom, that she and Joe slept together at his place of work. Like, yeah. That's going to come back and bite her in the butt I'm sure.

This episode has some serious moments for Ginny, including asking Zion to come to therapy with her and she explains everything she's felt and his role in leaving when she was a child. Though most of it, until the final moments which we'll get to in a moment, are lighthearted. She goes with Abby to meet her father's girlfriend. It doesn't go great when Abby finds out that they're living together. After Norah and Ginny confront Abby in a way that wouldn't make her closed off about her eating disorder, the girls dress up as fairies and egg her father's house.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Scott Porter as Paul, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

It's officially over between Georgia and Paul

As for Georgia and Paul, he does give in and sleeps with her. Though later on in the episode and speaking to Zion about Ginny going through something major that he didn't want for her as he's gone through it, Paul puts the pieces together that the pregnancy test wasn't Georgia's. He goes to confront her, gets all his feelings out, calls her selfish and that he truly loved her, and never asked her if she was guilty because he knew she was. But still stuck around at the start because he loved her.

Georgia still fights back, blaming him for the kids being taken from her. But he says no, it's her fault and because of how selfish she is. Paul's anger gets the better of him and he slams the wall behind Georgia very close to her face. She's shocked and frightened, and he's surprised at his actions too. Clearly, Georgia is not bringing out the best side of him. He leaves, and tells Georgia she's going to prison and that Ginny and Austin are better off without her. Ouch.

That was Paul's breaking point, and he holds a press conference announcing he is divorcing Georgia and that he's changed his tune to support Proposition 38, which would allow big businesses to come into Wellsbury. This is obviously very bad for Georgia, and to top it all off Paul has also pulled fancy lawyer guy from representing Georgia. She's put in a place where she feels stuck, and Georgia does what she does best and decides to run.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 301 of Ginny and Georgia

Georgia turns herself in

Everything is kind of closing in on her at the same time, including her seeing that Ginny and Austin are doing well without her. Joe stops by as she's getting ready to leave, and after seeing that he's the one who punched Gil earlier, the two sleep together saying goodbye. She takes Marcus' motorcycle, Max sees her and she warns her to check the drawer in the garage, and drives off.

Though at the end, Ginny gets a call from Georgia and she's turned herself in. She realized that they're better off without her, but she couldn't run and not see them again. Without them, there's nothing to run to. Once again, the show knows how to end on a great cliffhanger. I do just want to mention that we see the moment when Georgia joins the Blood Eyes biker gang in a flashback.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to follow along with our episodic recaps, here!