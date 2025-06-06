Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 9 recap: Austin does what we definitely did not expect

Georgia has officially turned herself in, and maybe this was a long time coming after the years of criminal activity she's had to do to survive with her kids. We see her behind bars in Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 9, "It's Time For My Solo," and how Ginny does all she can to help her mother out. Here's a recap of the episode on Netflix. Spoilers below.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Karen LeBlanc as Lynette, Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller in episode 303 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Max's struggles are highlighted in Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 9

Ginny is not going to sit idly by as her mom is in prison. She asks Zion's girlfriend, Simone, to represent Georgia. After all, she is a criminal defense attorney. Simone agrees and the two ladies see eye to eye in a way as they start to work together. Simone wants to use Georgia's past to paint the picture of an underdog and shift the focus to Cynthia, though Georgia doesn't want to take her down with her. In a more lighthearted moment, it's a bit funny but Georgia has fans in prison.

Ellen comes around and thinks her friend is probably scared and pays her a visit. Georgia warns her about Marcus' drinking and to keep an eye on him. Marcus is not doing great. Max tries to find out if what Georgia said is true while dealing with her own struggles, and does find bottles in the drawer in the garage. She also continues to feel left out from her friend group, or MANG, and we get flashbacks to when she, Marcus, Norah, and Abby were kids.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Katie Douglas as Abby, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 303 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Since she was young, she's had a big personality and has been seen as dramatic, which everyone sort of tells her to stop being. And just because she's been mostly emotionally stable compared to Marcus, that doesn't mean she's not going through her own pressures and struggles. And that's made clear by the end of the episode. Though Ellen has an idea about Marcus' drinking, I think she doesn't want to admit he has a problem and brushes it off as not a big deal. Abby also tries to reassure her friends she's fine, but clear is not.

The day of Max's play doesn't go as she probably planned. She gives both Silver and Sophie a talking to, breaking up with Silver and yelling at Sophie for kissing her after she was the one to break up with Max. She also tells her parents about Marcus' drinking, which he even brought it to the play. And now, her brother is mad at her and won't talk to her.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Aaron Ashmore as Gil in episode 307 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ginny takes a drastic turn as Austin makes a shocking choice

As mentioned at the start, Ginny is going to do all she can to support her mom and get her out. Gil is getting into Austin's head, with Austin mad at his mom for leaving even though she did come back. He's going to take Austin to Michigan, and grabs Ginny's arm when she tries to argue back. Cynthia stops him with pepper spray. Georgia has given up, and knows Simone lied to her about still having a chance. Though Joe visits her and tells her she raised two great kids and he'll be back.

That's still not enough to snap Georgia out of it though. And Ginny overhears Simone saying her mom doesn't have a great chance. Ginny tells her mom how Gil grabbed her arm, but Georgia is sure that Austin is safe with his father and he won't hurt him. So even if he moves him away, she's ok with it. But Ginny is not giving up like her, and knows the exact thing to do.

Norah's mother, who was speaking to Cynthia, told her daughter about Cynthia and Joe. And Norah tells Ginny the secret, which I'm sure ties into the cliffhanger we're left with. With Austin taking the stand, I'm gonig to be real with you guys. I thought he was going to turn on Georgia and tell the real truth.

But, he does something else that's surprising. He shares that he was there that night and saw Tom being murdered. By his father! As it comes to an end, we can tell on Ginny's face that she's the one who orchestrated the lie to get her mom off. What a penultimate episode!

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to follow along with our episodic recaps, here!