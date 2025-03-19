Good American Family episode 1 review: A round of applause for Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass

The premiere of Good American Family on Hulu jumps right into the story the series wants to tell. Starring Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo and The Morning Show's Mark Duplass as husband and wife Kristine and Michael Barnett, the drama premiered with the first two episodes. Here's our review of episode 1, "Almost Like a Prayer." SPOILERS BELOW.

Right off the bat, we start with some drama. And that's the fact that in 2019, Kristine is under arrest while giving an important speech about a book she's published. It happens right in front of everyone, and she starts yelling that Natalia wanted to kill them. She was not walking away quietly. And, that's how we start the show!

Rewind to 2010 and we get some background information about the Midwestern couple. They have three biological sons and almost adopted a young girl, Blanca. However it fell through when her aunt appeared and said she would take care of her niece. This put Michael in a depressive state, having been attached to the girl. And even though Kristine is upset, she was taught not to wallow as she says. And I think that's an interesting character trait for us to know about given where the story heads next.

It's clear Michael feels all the emotions, while Kristine is able to, I guess, move on a bit easier if that's the right way to phrase it. That doesn't mean she doesn't care. But as she says, she doesn't wallow. And so the couple, whose marriage is also fragile right now, get the call about Natalia Grace at what seems like the perfect time. This is also when Kristine is close to opening up a rec center as a place for children like her son, who is autistic, to have and be themselves.

Kristine, Michael, and Natalia seem to hit it off right away. Even if there are some hiccups like apparently the Barnetts being responsible for paying her surgery bills. Which seems very sus. There's also the fact that the agency didn't mention Natalia has a walker, and there's going to be no home visits either. Hmm. But the two fall in love with the little girl, and go ahead and do it even though they can't really afford it.

The new family is enjoying lunch at the beach when Natalia has a tantrum. But they don't think anything of it. She comes from a difficult situation, or that's what they can assume, and it's normal for kids to be like that. Even if she does go a bit overboard. It's just the first episode of Good American Family and not much time has passed with Natalia at home with the Barnetts. And yet, Kristine is already feeling on edge with Natalia and believes she doesn't like her. Natalia and Michael definitely form a much closer relationship.

The last scene of episode 1 is defintely creepy where Kristine wakes up to find Natalia in the room. And when she asks her if she had a bad dream and wants to cuddle, Natalia says "it's not time yet," while holidng a knife. Obviously Kristine is freaked out. Uh, who wouldn't? I sure would be! And that's where the episode ends.

Overall Good American Family episode 1 was a strong start to the new Hulu series. We all know how great of an actress Ellen Pompeo is. But we've really only seen her as Meredith Grey for almost two decades. And I can confidently say, you completely forget that and only see her as Kristine Barnett in this show. She brings strength to the character, but also compassion and an air of distrust a bit around her as well. And that's just intriguing.

Duplass brings such an eagerness to be a father to a young girl, it's so heartwarming to watch. Even though perhaps he doesn't make the right parenting choices at first. But he's excited, and you can feel those emotions jumping off the screen. What I also like about the show is the fact that it establishes right off the bat that what we're watching is based on the real Kristine and Michael Barnett accounts. There's more points of view that will come into play, including Natalia Grace's.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix was really confusing because apparently that was the format of the series as well. But there was no screen card to tell you that So you wouldn't know unless you read interviews with creator Ryan Murphy. It was definitely confusing as a viewer.

But with Good American Family, there isn't that issue.because of the disclaimer at the start. And that is a real good touch. So far, the drama is captivating, emotional, and intriguing. All elements needed to start off strong! Episode grade level: B.

Good American Family releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.