Good American Family episode 7 is a successful penultimate episode heading into the finale (Review)

With Good American Family last week ending on a more hopeful note, and not seeing Michael and Kristine very much, the couple is back in episode 7 this week. Now we get the point of view of the Barnetts and Natalia against one another, which is interesting. And Natalia comes face to face (kind of) with Michael. Here's our review of the episode on Hulu. SPOILERS BELOW.

Natalia's age change

So it's revealed that after that night in the garage and the officer suggested to Kristine and Michael that they could change Natalia's age, they did actually take her to a psychiatric hospital to stay in after all the doctor's visits and trying to get the changes made in court. And then I'm assuming they left her there a while longer while finding the apartment because just like everything else in her short life, things take a negative turn for Natalia.

At first she's doing alright and has a friend at the hospital. But then a nurse comes in and says that her records now show she's 22 years old, and this is just the first example of how this change has made Natalia's life so much harder. She gets moved from the kids section to the adult unit. I just wanted to give her hug when she begged the nurse to let her stay where she was. Ugh.

We then move forward in time with Natalia telling the detective this story, and he finds this is their way in at court. The Barnetts kept her away on purpose and the files are sealed. If she really is an adult, she should have been able to have a lawyer or some sort of representation.

The Barnett family's life blows up

Then we check in on Michael and Kristine for the first time in two episodes. Despite his attempts at trying to keep the family life perfect, it's clearly anything but. Kristine is busy with interviews, speeches, and is even getting a movie made about her. The kids are being the teens they are now, and it seems like Kristine only has time to talk to Michael if it's about Natalia.

They get a letter with the request to change Natalia's age back to what it was. The couple has the option to just say no, which they do. But it's not the end of it. After multiple attempts for three years, the tactic changes. Now Natalia is requesting that they relinquish legal guardianship over her.

However Kristine points out that won't be good for them at all because after that, Natalia can change her age back to what it's supposed to be, and Kristine and Michael could be charged with child neglect. Which definitely would not be a good thing for them. This story just keeps getting more complicated!

Michael is sent back to Indiana to sort all of this out, and that's when things blow up between the couple in Good American Family episode 7. Kristine sends some sext photos to Michael, and he believes they were meant for someone else because they haven't been intimate for a while. The two get in an argument and Kristine tells him he can't survive without her. Ok, Kristine. Someone's full of themselves. This is what leads him to Jennifer, as we see they eventually get married.

A disappointing court ruling

Now let's about that judge because he is so sus. He didn't even let Natalia speak! He immediately walked in with a bias in mind and was very strange. Does Michael's lawyer know the judge or something? It goes horribly wrong for Natalia, especially when Michael walks in all dramatic. He makes up lies that they want to take care of her and help Natalia.

I mean, seriously dude. You don't have the courage to say anything ever. And the one time he does, he goes and does this. What also doesn't help is that Dr. Lawrence comes and testifies on the Barnetts behalf as well. And he was one big fat liar. Clearly.

The detective gets a brief voiceover moment and we see him go back a few years later after the court ruling to try and figure out what exactly is going on now that he has a daughter of his own. With some questioning that really wasn't too hard to get the information out from the doctor, he admits he lied in court and saw Natalia once. But he'd known the Barnetts for years, declaring they're good people, and just wanted to help.

The truth comes out

The detective goes to all the specialists Kristine and Michael took Natalia to, and they all say the same thing. It was clear that Kristine and Michael knew she really was a child and not an adult because that's what every doctor told them. And yet, they were still able to prove somehow in court that she wasn't. Probably with the letter from Dr. Lawrence or something. Then we get to the detective speaking with Michael, him admitting they knew about Natalia's age, and then willing to help because he's lost custody of his kids.

Obviously we know that Michael and Kristine are now divorced and he's married to Jennifer. We also learn that Kristine made up lies about him hitting her and being abusive, and that's how she got custody of the kids. So, if she spun up this story, perhaps she spun up the one about Natalia as well? Even still, now facing the charges that could land them in prison basically the rest of their lives, Kristine and Michael decide to work together as a united front in the court case against Natalia.

Good American Family episode 7 review

Finally, the episode ends with Natalia and the Mans' on Dr. Phil and he asks the question everyone is wondering - child or adult? And that's where the episode ends! Boy, this one was very jam-packed with a lot happening and a lot of information and reveals coming our way as well. But I really enjoyed having everyone's perspective at the same time.

Good American Family episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the season, and it definitely lays the ground work well for the finale coming up next week. The big confrontation between Natalia and Michael and Kristine in court is coming. And perhaps we'll finally get some answers as to what really is the truth. Episode grade level: B.

Good American Family releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.