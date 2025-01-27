There's some good news and some bad news about The Empress season 3 on Netflix

Fellow fans of The Empress on Netflix, we come bearing some good news and some bad news about the hit international title. Since November 2024 when the second season dropped, and we were left with that cliffhanger, viewers have been wondering if there's more to come in the historical drama. Now, we have the answer.

Netflix has renewed the series, which means The Empress season 3 is happening! Though the downside to this wonderful update is the fact that this is also going to be the final season. That's right. There's one more chapter left in the story before it all comes to an end. Check out the social media announcement below!

The Empress will return for a third and final season! 👑 pic.twitter.com/rG6a3ZptUa — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2025

No release date has been shared yet. Of course we're so happy that at least the series will get a chance to close out properly. There's many shows that don't get that chance. Which means us fans will have closure and won't be left wondering what might have happened. Though it's still a bittersweet feeling as that means the end is very near.

There's been so many ups and downs for the regal Empress Elisabeth and her dashing husband Emperor Franz of Austria. This couple has gone through so much, and that still continued all the way up until the final scene of The Empress season 2. So by the time we reach the final season of the German series, will Elisabeth and Franz finally find peace?

Well, if the writers want to base the ending on what happened historically, unfortunately it's not really a happy ending for the real-life Elisabeth. The conclusion of this tale would be quite sad if the creative team does indeed choose to stick to history. I won't give it away. But we'll have to wait and see what the writers decide to do.

Courtesy: Netflix

International titles have become quite popular amongst those of us in the U.S., with examples like The Empress of course, South Korean series Squid Game on Netflix, and another German show, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, on Prime Video. There's countless others that are an enjoyable watch, and it's so great to see the variety and creativity other countries bring to the table.

Devrim Lingnau as the titular character and Philip Froissant as Franz reprise their roles in The Empress season 3, as well as Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian. Katharina Eyssen returns as showrunner.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Empress season 3, aka the final season, on Netflix!