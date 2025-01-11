Damian Hardung teases Maxton Hall – The World Between Us season 2 is "really dark"

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us became an instant success in general, and for Prime Video in particular when the show and love story of James and Ruby first debuted on the streamer in May 2024. Very quickly, the show got a second season renewal and now we're all eagerly awaiting for more of the young adult romance. That means we'll take any teases and hints at what's to come!

Speaking with German Films' Short Take podcast, James actor Damian Hardung teased a little bit of what happens next in Maxton Hall season 2, and spoke about some of the challenges he faced filming the second part of the story. Not all of it sounds easy, and his character will definitely be facing tough times. Here's what he said, per Deadline:

“I just did the [Automatic Dialogue Replacement] for it and the second season is really dark and [there’s] a lot of grief and trauma in my character. I had a really tough time shooting that, it really pushed me to a point where I’m like: ‘I don’t know if that’s healthy anymore.’ So, I’m really eager to see how that played out on screen.”

Courtesy: Prime Video

Hearing this is no surprise given the hardships and heartache we know are coming for James based on the season 1 finale. In the final moments of the episode, he just learned that his mother passed away, and his dad has already been established as a sort of antagonist. He's not the nicest man, including to his own children. James and his father also had that big fight.

Though James runs to Ruby for support, he finds her happy through the window and doesn't want to ruin that. So he leaves before she can see him. With Hardung's comments, the synopsis of Maxton Hall season 2 (read it here), and that season 1 cliffhanger, it's clear James is going to pull away from Ruby. And with no real support, that's going to put him in a really dark place.

This is so sad, and my heart goes out to James! He doesn't deserve all of this. And I hope the actor is also alright in how he has pushed this season. Well, I'm hoping we'll at least end season 2 on a good note. The second season has finished filming and we're now waiting for a release date from Prime Video. Though the drama is coming back sometime in 2025. And I'm eagerly waiting to hear news about a season 3 too!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 coming in 2025 on Prime Video.