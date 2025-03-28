There's good news for Young Sheldon fans on Netflix!

There's great news for those of you who became Young Sheldon fans thanks to Netflix. In 2024, six seasons of the CBS comedy-drama were added to the streamer for viewers to enjoy, and it was definitely a hit. And if you've gotten to the end of the sixth season, you know there's a major cliffhanger. Well, the good news is that Young Sheldon season 7 is coming to Netflix very soon!

Young Sheldon season 7 is coming to Netflix in April

It's not long at all now until the seventh and final season is added to the streaming service. Young Sheldon season 7 drops Tuesday, April 15, 2025 on Netflix. There's a total of 14 episodes, which is shorter compared to the previous seasons. So this one you'll probably get through pretty quickly.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory prequel came to an end back in May 2024. So it has been a while. However at least we didn't have to wait a year between the season finale on CBS and the final season being added to Netflix. Outlander fans know the struggle of having to wait two years for new seasons of the show to become available!

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The season 6 finale saw Sheldon and Mary head to Germany for for a summer school program that would help his application to graduate school look better. And as the two head over, a tornado hits their home, Medford, Texas, and their family has to deal with the fear of that. Thankfully everyone is ok, however Meemaw loses her house. And Sheldon and Mary don't know anything of what's happened.

Like I said, quite the cliffhanger! Well, the good news is that if you haven't watched what comes next when the show aired on CBS or right now streaming on Max, you'll get the answers and aftermath of it all. And when the season does arrive, you can expect the story to pick up where it left off. Check out the synopsis and trailer for the first episode below:

"News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up."

The season sees many changes, some funny and heartwarming moments, but also some losses and heartbreaking ones. So be prepared to go through all the emotions! The series first premiered back in 2017 and is only one part of the growing Big Bang franchise.

It spawned the sequel series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which is currently on CBS. Plus, the universe is growing with a Stuart-centric spin-off of TBBT, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The Max production has not gotten the official green light yet, but it looks like it is likely. We'll see!

Young Sheldon season 7 arrives Tuesday, April 15, 2025 on Netflix.