5 actually good shows like Emily in Paris
By Bryce Olin
Emily in Paris is one of the best shows on Netflix and has been since the series premiered in October 2020. Since then, we've seen four seasons of the hit Netflix original series starring Lily Collins. The most recent season, Emily in Paris season 4, was released in two parts in August and September 2024, respectively. There's been a lot of talk lately about Emily in Paris season 5, which was announced via Netflix this fall.
Because this show is so popular and beloved and because we have so long to wait until season 5 premieres, fans are looking for new shows like Emily in Paris to watch while they wait. And, we don't blame them. There are some long gaps between seasons of Emily in Paris, as we've seen over the last few years.
We shared a list of five good shows like Emily in Paris that should help hold fans over until the new season premieres in 2025!
Younger
Where to watch: Paramount+
Sex and the City is probably the first show that fans think of when they think of shows like Emily in Paris. And, that's for good reason. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star is very famous for Sex and the City, the show Star also created. But, Younger is actually the show that most closely resembles Emily in Paris, in my opinion.
Younger is based on the book of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran. It stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, Miriam Shor, and more. The series ran for six seasons on TV Land before it moved to Hulu and Paramount for the seventh and final season.
Younger tells the story of Liza (Foster), a woman who is terrified about the fact that she just turned 40 years old. She decides to pretend that she's a lot younger than she really is in order to get a new job. After getting said job, she has to keep up the charade!
Sex and the City
Where to watch: MAX and Netflix
Of course, we had to include Sex and the City on the list, as well! As mentioned, Emily in Paris and Sex and the City share a creator, but the series also just have a lot in common. It's not necessarily the plot of each show that's similar, but each show explores similar themes, has similar twists, and explores romantic relationships in similar ways.
Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall. In the series, Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, a columnist for the New York Star who writes columns about her dating life.
If you're looking for a show with a lot of seasons to binge-watch, this is the show for you! Sex and the City ran for six seasons and nearly 100 episodes on HBO before it came to an end in 2004. We also recommend watching And Just Like That, the new spinoff available to stream on MAX. You can also watch the two Sex and the City movies, as well.
Sex and the City is also available to stream on Netflix right now even though it's an HBO show. If you don't have a MAX subscription, you can still watch this series on Netflix right now.
Nobody Wants This
Where to watch: Netflix
Nobody Wants This is the most recently released show on this list. It's not exactly like Emily in Paris, but as far as romantic comedies go, Nobody Wants This is probably the best new Netflix rom-com series since Emily in Paris.
Nobody Wants This was created by Erin Foster. The series premiered on Netflix in September 2024, and it's easily been one of the surprise Netflix hits of the year so far. It was quickly renewed for season 2 on Netflix.
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This, which tells the story of a rabbi, played by Brody, who starts to fall in love with a dating podcaster, played by Bell. It's a little bit opposites attract and shares some characteristics of the relationships we see in Emily in Paris, but it's definitely a bit more intense.
We can't wait for Nobody Wants This season 2!
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Where to watch: MAX
The Sex Lives of College Girls is another great series for fans of Emily in Paris to watch right now. The series premiered on HBO and MAX in November 2021. So far, we've only seen two seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, so you're not too far behind. But, you'll need to watch quickly because The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 premieres on MAX on Nov. 21!
Created by Justin Noble and Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls tells the story of four college roommates who start as freshmen at the prestigious Essex College. The series explores the various romantic exploits of each roommate. The four main characters are played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.
If you like Emily in Paris, I think you'll really like this series. The only bad news is that Rapp is not coming back for the third season in a starring role, although Rapp will appear in the third season in a recurring role.
The Diplomat
Where to watch: Netflix
The Diplomat is a weird show to include on a list of shows like Emily in Paris, but there's just something about this show that reminds me of Emily in Paris. Perhaps, it's Keri Russell's fish-out-of-water vibe that is similar to Emily's experience in Paris, but there's something here that Emily in Paris fans will love.
The Diplomat is a relatively tame political series. Yes, there are intricacies of other political thrillers, along with devastating moments for these characters. But, it's also really funny, filled with drama, and emotional! I was not expecting to be so moved by this show.
The series tells the story of Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, who is selected as the US Ambassador to the UK during the middle of a crisis in the Middle East. Kate, with the help of her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), tries to get to the bottom of the mystery and figure out what's really going on.
The Diplomat season 2 just premiered on Netflix on Halloween, but it's only six episodes. You're not too far behind! You can easily catch up on both shows before The Diplomat season 3 premieres in 2025!