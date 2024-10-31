4 good shows like Territory
By Bryce Olin
Territory is one of the best new Netflix shows of October 2024! Since the series premiere on Oct. 24, the new Netflix original series has been one of the most popular shows of the month, too! Depending on where you live, Territory has been all over the Netflix Top 10 and is even the No. 1 show in many countries.
Created by Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, the neo-Western series stars Sam Corlett, Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, and more. Territory tells the story of the Lawson family who own the world's largest cattle company. In the Australian Bush, the Lawson family and their allies are under attack from all sides over the property.
We're still waiting for news about Territory season 2, but we're hopeful that it will happen on Netflix. Given the strong early viewership numbers, we should see a renewal in no time!
While you wait for the next season, you should watch these six good shows if you're a fan of Territory.
Yellowstone
Where to watch: Peacock
Yellowstone is the show everyone is thinking about while waiting for Territory. I like the Australian series better, but it's easy to see the similarities in the neo-Western about a family empire in the land-owning and ranching industries.
Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018. Since then, there have been five seasons of the series (along with two spinoffs and more to come!) about the Dutton family. Yellowstone season 5 part 2, the final episodes of the series, premieres on Nov. 10 on the Paramount Network. You can watch the first four and a half seasons of the series on Peacock, as well.
Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and more star in Yellowstone. If you're a fan of Territory, I do think you'll like Yellowstone and its spinoffs, 1883 and 1923, which you can watch on Paramount+.
Animal Kingdom
Where to watch: Prime Video
Animal Kingdom is based on an Australian movie, but it's not set in Australia. The series, which premiered on TNT in 2016. The series created by David Michod ran for six seasons on the network before ending in 2022.
If you like shows about crime families, this is the show for you! It has a neo-Western vibe, too, although it's set in and around Southern California. The series tells the story of the Cody family and their associates who have their hands in many different criminal enterprises after Finn Cole's character, J, moves in with the family after the death of his mother. It's actually quite insane the heists and things this group tries to pull off.
Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin, Rigo Sanchez, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Jake Weary, and more.
Outer Range
Where to watch: Prime Video
Outer Range is similar to Territory in many ways that Yellowstone is similar. It's about a ranching family in the rural Western United States, but Outer Range brings a sci-fi element that works really well! So, I just want fans of Territory to be aware of that before jumping in for Outer Range.
The series premiered on Prime Video in April 2022. Created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range stars Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, and more. The series tells the story of Brolin's character, Royal Abbott of the Abbott Ranch, who finds a mysterious void in his field. From there, interesting things start to happen at the ranch. I'm not giving too much away, so you'll have to watch this one if you think it sounds good!
Unfortunately, Outer Range was canceled after two seasons on Prime Video, but there are still 16 episodes worth watching right now!
Longmire
Where to watch: Netflix
Longmire made the list for a few good reasons! First of all, it's a little bit of a neo-Western series, although it's much more police-focused than Territory. Mainly, though, Longmire stars Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire. If you were paying attention, you'd also know that Taylor stars and is a major player in Territory! So, if you're a fan of Taylor's work on Longmire, you'll definitely be interested in watching him in Territory and vice versa.
Longmire is based on Craig Johnson's best-selling book series about Sheriff Walt Longmire, played by Taylor. In the series, Sheriff Longmire investigates various crimes in and around rural Wyoming.
In addition to Taylor, Katie Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, Adam Bartley, and Bailey Chase star in Longmire.
The series premiered and ran for three seasons on A&E before it was canceled. Netflix picked up the series and ran three more seasons, so there are six seasons of Longmire to stream on Netflix right now.
That's the list of shows to watch if you like Territory! We'll add some more to the list if we think of more shows that we think Territory fans will like, especially if we have a long wait until season 2.
Stay tuned for more news about the hit Netflix original series!