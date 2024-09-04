6 good TV shows like Yellowstone to watch while you wait for season 5 part 2
By Bryce Olin
New episodes of Yellowstone are right around the corner! Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres on Nov. 10, 2024. In fact, the new trailer for the series just dropped, too!
It’s been so long since the first half of Yellowstone season 5 ended on Jan. 1, 2023. Almost two years will have passed by the time all six episodes in season 5 part 2 air. And, unfortunately, you do have a fair bit of time until the show returns.
Luckily, we picked out seven shows like Yellowstone to watch while you wait for Yellowstone season 5 part 2! We didn’t include 1923 or 1883 for obvious reasons, but we highly recommend watching those, as well!
Tulsa King
We know Yellowstone fans, more often than not, are fans of creator Taylor Sheridan. Well, good news! Sheridan has a bunch of TV shows that you need to watch. Up first on the list is Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, and more star in this series.
Tulsa King tells the story of Dwight Manfredi, played by Stallone, who is sent by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to establish a new crime ring in the city after serving more than two decades in prison. Dwight puts together a team but struggles after being out of the game for so long.
There is one season of Tulsa King streaming on Paramount+ right now. The new season premieres on the streamer on Sept. 15 with new episodes dropping weekly. If you start watching now, you’ll be ready for the season 2 premiere.
Longmire
Longmire is a bit older, so you might have already had some time to check this one out. The series is streaming on Netflix right now.
The series is based on The Walt Longmire Mysteries by Craig Johnson. It premiered on A&E in 2012 and ran for three seasons before moving to Netflix for its final six seasons. Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff star in the series, along with Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Cassidy Freeman, and Bailey Chase.
In the series, Sheriff Walt Longmire, played by Taylor, tries to solve crimes and keep the peace in rural Wyoming.
If you like Yellowstone, I guarantee you’ll like Longmire if you give it a chance! It’s a small show with a fraction of the Yellowstone budget, but it’s still really good.
The Sopranos
Look, Yellowstone is basically The Sopranos if The Sopranos was set in the middle of nowhere. I don’t mean that in a mean way or that Yellowstone is as good as The Sopranos. It’s not. But, Yellowstone is a crime family drama set, and it’s definitely inspired by, in some way, one of the best TV shows of all time.
Created by David Chase, The Sopranos stars James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, the modern mobster just trying to make his way in the business while also dealing with parenting, having a family, and everything that comes with that.
Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Tony Sirico, and more star in the hit HBO series.
All six seasons of The Sopranos are streaming on MAX right now. You won’t regret watching this show if you’re a fan of Yellowstone. It’s equally brutal but much more entertaining.
Succession
Speaking of wildly entertaining HBO shows, Succession is up next on the list of shows to watch if you like Yellowstone. Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and premiered on HBO in 2018 and ran for four seasons on the network.
If you like the in-fighting elements of the Dutton family and watching how they navigate all of the issues with the family business, Succession is the perfect show for you. The series tells the story of the Roy family, the operators of a media corporation. As Logan (Brian Cox), the family patriarch and owner of the company, tries to turn the business over to his children, things don’t necessarily go according to plan.
Nicholas Braun, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and more star in the HBO series.
Succession is considered one of the best TV shows of the last decade. You can watch all four seasons on MAX right now.
Ozark
Everyone says Ozark has Breaking Bad vibes, and it does, but it also feels a little bit like Yellowstone, too!
Jason Bateman stars as Marty Bryde who moves his family to a small tourist community in the Ozarks in order to help a Mexican drug cartel launder money. Marty’s family, including his wife, Wendy, played by Laura Linney, aren’t necessarily enthused by this idea, but they learn to find their way in the new town.
Ozark premiered on Netflix in 2017 and ran for four seasons on Netflix. All four seasons are streaming on Netflix right now.
If you’re a fan of Beth Dutton and Kelly Reilly, I have a feeling you’re going to love Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner. She’s so great in this series.
Dark Winds
Dark Winds premiered on AMC in 2022. The hit crime thriller is based on Tony Hillerman’s book series, Leaphorn & Chee. The series tells the story of Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who work with the Navajo Tribal Police. They try to solve various crimes and mysteries in a small town.
The series was picked up for a second and third season on AMC. The second season premiered in the summer of 2023, but unfortunately, we’ll be waiting until next year to watch Dark Winds season 3.
If you missed this series while it was on AMC and don’t subscribe to AMC+, you’re in luck! Dark Winds was just added to Netflix in August 2024.
Dark Winds is much more of a thriller than Yellowstone, but it’s a very good show. I would not skip this one if I were you!