4 good shows like The Empress
The Empress starring Devrim Lingnau is one of the most popular shows on Netflix! The German original series tells the story of Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, played by Lingau, who becomes the Empress of Austria, but the knives are out in her new home. Elisabeth tries to find her place in a new place.
The first season of the series premiered on Netflix on Sept. 29, 2022, so we know fans were waiting a long time for the next season!
The Empress season 2 just premiered on Netflix on Nov. 22, and it's already moving up the Netflix Top 10 in the United States. In some countries, The Empress season 2 is already the No. 1 show on Netflix.
We know fans are finishing up their binge-watch and moving to other shows. So, if you just watched The Empress and need something new to watch, we have you covered!
I picked four good shows like The Empress for you to watch right now. Let's get the list started with the show everyone who likes The Empress should watch, Bridgerton!
Bridgerton
Where to watch: Netflix
Bridgerton is the show to watch if you like The Empress, although it's a little more romantic, fantastical, and fun and less historical drama. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novel series that follows the Bridgerton family and the eight siblings in their romantic ventures.
Produced by Shonda Rhimes and created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and it's been one of the most popular shows on Netflix since then. The second season followed in the spring of 2022, with season 3 hitting the streaming service in the spring of 2024. Bridgerton season 4 is already in the works, so this is the show to watch if you want a new show with new seasons on the way!
Bridgerton has one of the best casts on TV with Jonathan Bailey, Rege Jean-Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, and more!
If you also like Bridgerton, I highly recommend Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is the prequel to Bridgerton.
The Great
Where to watch: Hulu
The Great is much more fun and dramatic than The Empress, which makes a great series for you to watch right now! The series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Catherine the Great, played by Elle Fanning, during her marriage to Emperor Peter III, played by Nicholas Hoult.
The Great premiered on Hulu in the spring of 2020. It ran for three seasons on Hulu before coming to an end, prematurely in my opinion. I don't think this show is as popular as it should be. It's so funny, shocking, and great! I swear; I'm not just saying that.
If you watch any of the shows on this list because you like The Empress, The Great is the show you should watch!
Outlander
Where to watch: Starz and Netflix
The other show that always gets mentioned with Bridgerton, The Great, and The Empress is and should be Outlander! The romantic historical drama series is based on Diana Gabaldon's book series of the same name. It tells the story of Caitríona Balfe's character, Claire Randall, a nurse from the 1930s, who is transported back in time to the same location in 1700s Scotland where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan. The series tells their love story.
Outlander premiered on Starz in August 2014 and has run for seven seasons. The series is in the middle of its seventh season. The second half of the season premiered on Nov. 22.
The series is already renewed for an eighth season and final season. If you're about to jump on the Outlander bandwagon, the time is now!
The Diplomat
Where to watch: Netflix
One of these shows is not like the others, obviously. I can't necessarily explain it, but there's something about The Diplomat that reminds me of The Empress. The Diplomat is much funnier and more dramatic. It's crafted in a way that ramps up the intensity very much intentionally. The Empress isn't quite like that, but it is full of drama!
In The Diplomat, Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She's selected for the role in the middle of an international crisis. It's similar to The Empress in that Kate doesn't know who she can trust. Despite it all, she must get to the bottom of the mystery and find out who is responsible for bombing a British aircraft carrier.
There are two seasons of The Diplomat on Netflix right now. The second season just premiered on Netflix on Oct. 31. The series was renewed for a third season prior to the release of season 3.