Bridgerton season 4 begins filming (Plus check out the new cast members!)
Even though we unfortunately will most likely be waiting until 2026 for Bridgerton season 4 to make its debut, I'm loving all this news that's dropping about the new season already! Netflix is giving us an idea of what's to come little by little, and it's definitely have us abuzz with anticipation.
As previously announced, the fourth season will finally (!) give us the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. And his Lady in Silver is Sophie Baek, portrayed by actress Yerin Ha. I mean, just look at these two posing together in the image above at the newly constructed backlot that expands the exisiting sets that serve as Mayfair for the show. . I can already tell the onscreen chemistry is definitely there. I'm obsessed!
These new photos come with the announcement that Bridgerton season 4 filming has officially begun. The show is in production, and has also added some intriguing new cast members that will will definitely be great additions to the story. We shared the three new characters and their descriptions per a Netflix press release below.
Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun: Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.
Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li: Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.
Isabella Wei as Posy Li: Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.
It seems Sophie is going to have some very stiff competition from Rosamund Li, as it sounds like the debutante is very committed on winning Benedict's heart. I mean, who isn't? He's so handsome, charismatic, and has a sweet heart. Her mother, Araminta Gun also sounds like a strong-willed woman who's going to be an interesting character. I'm so here for it!
The streamer also shared that Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley have been upped to series regulars. To be honest, I found the Mondrich storyline to be pretty boring in Bridgerton season 3. Even though I really like those characters, they kind of feel unncessary to the story overall now. Which is a shame. So, I don't know. Hopefully they have some more interesting storylines this time around.
Though where the third season went wrong is the fact that there was a focus on too many other characters instead of mostly Penelope and Colin. So I hope the series learns from this mistake this time around. I am happy that Sachs has been made a part of the main cast now. Perhaps we'll learn more about what happened between Brimsely and Reynolds from the prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Bridgerton season 4 will have a total of 8 episodes, and Benedict and Sophie's story is a Cinderella-esque sort of one where the two meet at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and instantly hit it off. But when Sophie makes her exit, she leaves a glove behind. And that's the only clue Benedict has of the Lady in Silver. How will they find their way to each other? I absolutely can't wait to see how things play out!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.