The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 release date, time, what to expect

How in the world have we already reached episode 8 of the final season of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu? Time has gone by so quickly. It also honestly feels like not much has happened, so I'm ready for the story to pick up. Based on the way season 6 episode 7, "Shattered," ended last week and the preview for this week, there's big things coming. So when can you start watching?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8, "Exodus," premieres Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. Since the streaming service chooses to drop new content according to the east coast time, some of us across the U.S. get the episodes on Monday nights. Here's a breakdown of all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Monday, May 12

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Monday, May 12

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Monday, May 12

"Exodus"

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 preview

In the aftermath of Nick revealing Mayday's plan to Commander Wharton, betraying June's trust in a huge way, our favorite main character and heroine was ready to give up in the previous episode. However, Commander Lawrence was able to convince her to continue fighting. And they all come up with what seems like the perfect plan to take Gilead down.

That involves sort of crashing Serena's wedding to Wharton, which is the perfect place to get the revolution going as everyone will be gathered, it's a big affair, the handmaids will be there, and more security detail there as well so less patrols out. Things are about to go down, based on The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 synopsis from Hulu. Check it out below:

"June and Moira execute their dangerous plan. Serena makes a big commitment."

As mentioned above June and Moira are back in Gilead, and they're going to set their plan into motion. Will they finally succeed? Will they be able to take down some powerful commanders? Let's hope so! I do want to say that I've really loved having June and Moira getting more time together and teaming up to do this.

Though they've been reunited in Canada, it's really different to see them fighting like this together. And of course Serena's big commitment is referring to her wedding. I'm very curious to see how all of this comes together! As we continue to wait for the new episode, check out more first-look images below.

"Exodus"

"Exodus"

"Exodus"

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.