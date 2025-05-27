The Handmaid's Tale season 7 is not happening, but the story still continues in a different way

Wow. It's been a long journey with June and the world of The Handmaid's Tale. And now, it's officially over which is hard to believe. That's right, The Handmaid's Tale season 7 is not happening and that was the end of that chapter. Back when the sixth season was renewed, it was shared that it would be the final season as well. However, the story doesn't end there.

Even though the main Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss is over, the tale, pun intended, will continue with the already confirmed spin-off series. If the new show follows the book it's based on, then The Testaments will feature a time jump from where season 6 of the main drama ended. We won't give away too many spoilers, though you can expect it to center on Aunt Lydia, as well as older Hannah and Nichole/Holly.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “The Handmaid’s Tale” - June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) YVONNE STRAHOVSKI

How The Handmaid's Tale season finale affects The Testaments

Not many details have been revealed about the sequel series yet, though the characters of Hannah and Nicole, as well as some of the other key players, have been cast. Of course Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia, who saw a huge shift in her view of Gilead in the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Overall as a long-time viewer, I think the series finale gave us a good enough ending to feel satisfied. The biggest plot point is that parts of Gilead started to collapse and have been reclaimed by the United States thanks to Mayday. Serena doesn't get a completely happily ever after. She's with a refugee camp so she's not surrounded by the wealth she once had. Though like she said, her son is all she's ever wanted and she has him. So she's happy and grateful enough. Plus, she apologizes to June and admits she's ashamed of all the pain she's caused.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “The Handmaid’s Tale” - June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) KENZYN HOFFMAN, ELISABETH MOSS

In a heartwarming scene, Janine is reunited with her daughter Charlotte and it's one mother and daughter who are able to finally be together. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about June, Hannah, and Luke. So this is the area where some of you might be a bit mad about in the finale, which I understand. I'm not going to lie, I am too. Though going into it, unfortunately I knew Hannah was never going to be able to be reunited with her parents because of her story in The Testaments.

She's one of the main characters and the whole story in the sequel series wouldn't work if she was living happily ever after with her family, unfortunately. So for those of us who knew ahead of time what The Testaments entailed, we knew this was going to be the result in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 finale. However, I'm still not going to lose hope. Though there still seems like there's going to be more years apart from each other, I do hope that this story finally comes full circle in the spin-off, and that June, Luke, and Hannah will be reunited then.

All six seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Testaments.