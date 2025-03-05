The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments has found its Daisy

Eyes are on The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, The Testaments. The third of the three main stars has now been found. Who will play Daisy, and who is the character?

The Testaments still doesn’t have the official greenlight from Hulu, but it’s expected to get it. This is the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, and it hints that the story in Gilead won’t be wrapped up in the final season of the main series.

It will follow the story set out in the 2019 novel by Margaret Atwood, which also made it clear that Gilead hadn’t fallen yet. However, it did bring hope that it would fall in the way that the novel The Handmaid’s Tale shared it eventually would at the very end.

Who will play Daisy in The Testaments?

Newcomer Lucy Halliday will take on the role, according to TVLine. She joins Ann Dowd and Chase Infiniti as the other two leading characters in the series.

Halliday is very new to the TV and movie scene. He played Lois Jackson in Blue Jean in 2022 and that’s it so far. The Testaments is set to make her a star!

Who is Daisy in The Handmaid’s Tale sequel?

The name Daisy won’t mean a lot to people in the world of The Handmaid’s Tale. Unlike Infiniti’s character, who is called Agnes and is connected directly to June and Luke, the name Daisy doesn’t show up in the original series.

Daisy is described as a Canadian teen who has a connection to Gilead. As she learns of that connection, her life is turned upside down.

Fans who have read the book will know that the connection was never explicitly confirmed. However, the suggestion was that Daisy was Baby Nichole, June and Nick’s daughter who was going to be raised by Serena Joy and Fred in Gilead but was taken to Canada. Baby Nichole was potentially adopted by a family in Canada and raised under a different name, Daisy. She agrees to work with May Day and goes into Gilead in an attempt to bring it down from the inside.

Bruce Miller will be the showrunner of The Handmaid’s Tale sequel after stepping away from the main series in the final season. He has shared that the story from the book won’t perfectly track in the TV series, but that was the case with The Handmaid’s Tale as well. It is going to be a sequel to the TV series, so we’ll have to see how The Handmaid’s Tale ends to see where The Testaments can begin.

The Handmaid’s Tale final season will premiere on Tuesday, April 8 on Hulu.