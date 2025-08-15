Harlan Coben’s new series just hit No. 1 in this European country in 2025

Three new Harlan Coben shows have been released on Netflix this year. They are Missing You, Just One Look and Caught. Missing You was the first series to come out in January, and it saw much success. It managed to pull in a whopping total of 58 million views in the first half of 2025. But this British mystery thriller series wasn't the only Harlan Coben show capturing viewers’ attention at the beginning of the year.

Just One Look came along in early March, and while it didn't quite match the massive numbers of Missing You, it still drew impressive viewership thanks to its gripping plot and unexpected twists. In fact, Netflix recently unveiled its latest engagement report, which shows how much and what its members watched on the platform from January to June 2025, and Just One Look managed to rack up a total of 14.7 million views during that period.

While that's already an impressive feat itself, Coben recently shared on his Instagram story an even bigger milestone for the show. Because of its 14.7 million views, Just One Look has secured the No. 1 spot as the most-watched Polish series on Netflix in the first half of 2025.

Coming in second place is the crime drama The Hooligan (7.7M views). The crime thriller series Hound's Hill takes the third spot with its 6.4 million views, followed by the sports drama The Mothers of Penguins, ranking at No. 4 with its 2.8 million views. Then, there's the comedy drama show An!ela, which pulled in 2.3 million views.

Credit: @harlancoben on Instagram | Credit: @harlancoben on Instagram

It's clear that people love the Netflix mystery thrillers that are based on Coben's books, and luckily, the bestselling author has an ongoing deal with the streaming giant. This means we can expect a steady stream of new suspenseful series and adaptations in the coming years. In fact, there are currently five Netflix adaptations in the works. They are I Will Find You, Run Away, Six Years, Win and a Myron Bolitar series.

I Will Find You is set to wrap filming soon and is expected to be released next year. Run Away finished production a while back and is also likely to come out sometime in 2026. However, not much is known about the other three adaptations listed above.

Just One Look is based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Coben. It stars Maria Dębska as Greta, a wife and mother haunted by a past trauma. While looking through vacation photos, she finds a mysterious picture showing what seems to be a younger version of her husband with strangers. When she confronts him about the photo, he denies it and suddenly disappears. Desperate for answers, Greta sets out to uncover the truth.

The rest of the cast is made up of Cezary Łukaszewicz, Piotr Stramowski, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Marta Malikowska, Mirosław Haniszewsk, Monika Krzywkowska, and Andrzej Zieliński.

More Harlan Coben content on Show Snob: