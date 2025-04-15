3 underrated Harlan Coben Netflix series you probably missed

Don't you just love a good thriller? The kind that keeps you guessing, second-guessing, and maybe even gasping out loud? Harlan Coben has mastered that formula, and he has plenty of binge-worthy thrillers currently streaming on Netflix. While a few have gotten the recognition they deserve, there are some underrated gems that might’ve flown under your radar. Well, it’s time to fix that.

Below, we shared three overlooked Harlan Coben Netflix series that deliver all the suspense, mystery, and mind-blowing twists you crave and then some. Believe me. You'll thank me later once you’ve binged your way through these hidden gems and found yourself wondering how they ever slipped past your radar in the first place!

Safe (2018)

Creator: Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben Cast: Michael C. Hall, Amy James-Kelly, Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Michael C. Hall, Amy James-Kelly, Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Episode count: 8

Alright. Some might argue that Safe isn't underrated because it had a decent amount of buzz when it first released, especially with Michael C. Hall’s captivating performance. However, despite the attention it received, it didn’t quite reach the level of widespread acclaim that other Harlan Coben Netflix shows have enjoyed like The Stranger or Fool Me Once for example.

While it may not be entirely "under the radar," it certainly didn’t get the level of praise it deserves. The tightly woven mystery, complex characters, unique twists and turns, and its ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats should have propelled it to greater recognition, and I will never understand why it didn't. It easily checks all the boxes for a compelling thriller, yet somehow, it slipped through the cracks and never garnered the massive following it truly deserved. If you haven't watched it yet, now is the perfect time to dive in.

Here's what Safe is about via Netflix Media Center:

"Tom's wife died a year ago and he's bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting. But when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him - dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives. Partners, children, lovers, parents, and friends - does anyone really know the people they love? And how well do people know Tom?

As the story opens, Tom, a paediatric surgeon and single father to two teenage daughters, is still reeling from the death of his beloved wife. Now he’s in over his head trying to juggle his new life - raising two daughters and dealing with his grief over Rachel’s death. Because, as we come to understand, the guilt Tom feels is rooted in moral complexity – a mystery from the night of his wife’s death that will be revealed. Ultimately, we will learn the truth about how Tom’s wife died. We will learn the reason for Tom’s guilt from that night. We will learn that Jenny has a secret from that night – something that set her down a dark path of discovery that now threatens to blow families and a community apart. In the final reckoning, there will be redemption."

The Innocent (2021)

Directed by: Oriol Paulo

Oriol Paulo Written by: Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, Guillem Clua

Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, Guillem Clua Cast: Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado

Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado Episode count: 8

If you thought Safe was underrated, The Innocent takes that title to a whole new level. I'd argue it's the most criminally underrated series part of Coben's collection on Netflix. I'm not sure if it being another language hurt its chances of gaining the recognition it deserves, but that’s a shame because it’s a thriller that absolutely packs a punch.

First, it stars the amazingly talented Mario Casas in the lead role. As expected from such a seasoned actor, his performance is nothing short of exceptional. Then, there's the gripping plot that constantly keeps you guessing. The twists are relentless, and just when you think you've figured it out, it throws another curveball that completely changes the direction of the story. Overall, this isn't a show to be missed, and it deserves far more attention than it’s received.

Official synopsis provided by Netflix Media Center:

"One night, Matt innocently tried to break up a fight and ended up an homicide. Now, nine years later, he’s trying to start from scratch with Olivia, his wife. A shocking call from Olivia’s phone while she’s on a business trip unsettles Matt, and he will start a frenetic race to discover the truth. His innocence will be questioned again, this time by Lorena, a police inspector investigating a suicide case."

The Woods (2020)

Directed by: Leszek Dawid and Bartosz Konopka

Leszek Dawid and Bartosz Konopka Written by: Agata Malesińska and Wojciech Miłoszewski

Agata Malesińska and Wojciech Miłoszewski Cast: Grzegorz Damięcki, Agnieszka Grochowska, Hubert Miłkowski, Wiktoria Filus

Grzegorz Damięcki, Agnieszka Grochowska, Hubert Miłkowski, Wiktoria Filus Episode count: 6

The Woods is hands down the only Polish-language Coben Netflix adaptation that's actually worth watching. Unlike some of the other shows that fall short, this one strikes the perfect balance of suspense, mystery, and emotional depth. The compelling plot weaves together the past and present seamlessly, keeping you engaged as long-hidden secrets come to light.

As you dive deeper into the decades-old disappearance at the heart of the story, you’ll find yourself questioning everything. The series excels at crafting an atmosphere of uncertainty, where every character appears to be hiding something, and each clue you uncover feels like it could either lead to a breakthrough or a dead end. This show will definitely keep you guessing until the very end. So if you love a mystery that constantly keeps you on your toes, The Woods is the series you’ve been waiting for.

Here's the show's official synopsis provided by Netflix Media Center:

"Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019. The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Pawel's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Pawel has been trying to hold together."