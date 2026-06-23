Harlan Coben shares a disappointing I Will Find You season 2 update

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You is officially one of the most popular Netflix shows of the year after one week on the streamer. Unfortunately, popularity doesn't mean I Will Find You season 2 will happen at Netflix.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Harlan Coben, who wrote the book the hit Netflix series is based on and helped develop the TV series, revealed that it's rather unlikely that I Will Find You season 2 will happen.

"Probably not. Whenever I do a show—I think this is my 13th series with Netflix—it's always with the intention of never writing these characters again. It’s all out on the table. It’s not fair to ask people to watch eight episodes of a series and wait two years for Season 2, so everything is kind of answered.”

It's no surprise that Coben feels that way. After all of his Netflix shows, and even some of the shows on other streaming services, not one of them has been renewed for another season. Not even Fool Me Once, which was the most popular of Coben's shows.

In this case, and after watching I Will Find You, there's little reason for a second season. Sure, there are surviving characters who would be interesting to follow through the next phase of their lives, potentially another case or mystery that needs to be solved, but that would change the initial premise or hook of this show by quite a bit.

Coben didn't totally rule out a second season, though, despite his initial reaction to the question.

"I never say never. If we somehow came up with a storyline that would be as good as this one for these characters, I would tell it, but I don’t think we’re going to, and I’m not going to push it. I’d rather do a new story.”

Like Justin Bieber, Coben will never say never, but his position is understandable considering his career. Yes, he does have some stories with repeat characters. Notably, Myron Bolitar's series is Coben's most popular work, followed by his more YA series about Myron's nephew, Mickey.

Honestly, I think Coben and his team should make shows with second seasons, personally. These are some of Netflix's most popular shows. Surely, they could craft a narrative that concludes and spin it in a new direction if they want. Clearly, though, Coben likes to work the way he likes to work, though. Most of his books are standalone stories, and it works incredibly well for him, his process, and his readers.

I Will Find You. Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #102 of I Will Find You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

We'll like see a multi-season Harlan Coben Netflix show soon

Personally, I think it's only a matter of time before we see a second season of a Coben show on Netflix. We might already have the top contender in the works right now.

At their annual Upfronts presentation in May, Netflix officially confirmed Coben's Myron Bolitar series was full go at Netflix with David E. Kelley at the helm. Kelley makes a lot of limited series, but he also makes a lot of shows that get multi-season runs, including more than a few at Netflix, Apple TV, and other streamers. Kelley's shows include The Lincoln Lawyer, Presumed Innocent, Margo's Got Money Problems, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and so many more.

The series will tell the story of an athlete who becomes a sports agent. It's a step away from the setting that many Coben fans, also known as the Harlan Cobetrotters, have come to love on Netflix, but don't worry, there's plenty of crime and murder, too.

We'll share more news about Coben's Myron Bolitar series. For now, enjoy the dozen Harlan Coben Netflix shows on the streaming service right now.