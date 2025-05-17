Harlan Coben’s upcoming book would make the perfect next Netflix show

When you hear the name Harlan Coben, you probably think of the author's bestselling novels or the Netflix shows that have brought his thrilling stories to life. Back in March 2025, he released a new twisty thriller book titled Nobody's Fool, and readers were able to dive into another gripping mystery. Now, for the first time ever, Coben has collaborated with another creative powerhouse on his next novel.

It's a thriller book titled Gone Before Goodbye, and he teams up with Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon to co-write what seems to be an intense and riveting story. Witherspoon announced this surprise collaboration back in October 2024, and after learning everything we know so far about the plot, characters, and themes, it’s clear this book is destined for the screen. With Coben's ongoing partnership with Netflix and Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine known for adapting page-turning novels into hit series, Gone Before Goodbye feels like the next big Netflix limited series waiting to happen.

Coben already has multiple Netflix adaptations in development, including I Will Find You, Run Away, Six Years and Win. Additionally, a television series based on his popular Myron Bolitar book series is currently in the works. Given this expanding lineup and Coben's strong creative relationship with the streaming giant, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gone Before Goodbye eventually join the slate as a Netflix series. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed!

Gone Before Goodbye's story is based on an original idea that came from Witherspoon herself. It tells the story of a strong, determined woman who finds herself caught in a dangerous conspiracy that she helped create but doesn't fully grasp. As she desperately tries to uncover the truth, she risks revealing a hidden and complex scheme involving the very wealthy and powerful elite. However, digging deeper could come with serious, possibly devastating consequences for her personally.

Maggie McCabe is a highly skilled and respected Army combat surgeon who is facing a major, unfamiliar challenge in her life. Things were going well for her until a series of tragic events caused her to lose her medical license, turning her life upside down. Despite this setback, she still has courage and determination. At rock bottom, she gets a chance to start over when a former colleague and prestigious plastic surgeon invites her to work alongside them, catering to ultra-wealthy clients who demand exceptional care and absolute discretion. But this is when things take a dangerous turn.

Far away, in a very luxurious and high-tech place, a very secretive and mysterious man needs special medical treatment. Maggie is one of the few surgeons in the world qualified enough to handle such a job, so she accepts the assignment. However, the man suddenly vanishes while she is still responsible for him. Because of this, Maggie is likely to be blamed or targeted so she must go on the run. Otherwise, she could face dire consequences herself.

Now, doesn't that sound like the kind of thrilling story perfect for a binge-worthy Netflix adaptation? We'd say so! Maybe get Richard Armitage, a familiar face in the Coben universe, to play the mysterious man? Ok, we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Published by Grand Central Publishing, Gone Before Goodbye is set to be released on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. You can pre-order the book now on websites such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target.