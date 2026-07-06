Harlan Coben's upcoming Netflix show casts Pulse, Riverdale, and Doom Patrol stars

Once again, Harlan Coben has taken over Netflix with his latest miniseries release, but he's not stopping anytime soon. After I Will Find You quickly became the biggest new Netflix show of 2026, moves are already being made on the author's next collaborations with the streaming service. With one show in producion and another in the works, we now have some exciting casting news.

Following the success of I Will Find You, a new British adaptation of his novel The Woods should be the next Coben series to be released and the first from the author to drop next year. But he's also teaming up with Netflix to adapt his 12-book Myron Bolitar series into a new drama for the streamer. Finally, we have some exciting casting news to share about the forthcoming series!

Harlan Coben's Myron Bolitar sets three leading cast members

Netflix announced that Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero have landed the three leading roles in the upcoming Myron Bolitar series. Woodell, who starred in the short-lived Netflix original medical drama series Pulse, will take on the titular role as sports agent Myron Bolitar while Riverdale star Apa and Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black, and The Lincoln Lawyer alum Guerrero take on co-starring leading roles in the Bolitar team.

Harlan Coben's Myron Bolitar - Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero | Photos Courtesy of Netflix

Myron Bolitar diverges from the usual Harlan Coben fare, which Netflix fans have grown accustomed to being straightforward murder mysteries with a beginning and ending within one season. This time around, the upcoming series contains more story elements than just murder mysteries and appears to be intended for a multi-season run should Coben fans once again turn it into a massive success.

Netflix describes the plot of Myron Bolitar in the show's official logline for the upcoming first season: "After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself."

Apa plays Myron's best friend Win Lockwood, who stepped outside the comfort zone of the privilege he was born into to leave his family's business and join Myron's. According to his description, he's "unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal." Win's also the leading character of a spinoff book in Coben's series, meaning he's among the show's most vital leads.

Last but not least for this casting announcement, Guerrero plays former pro wrestler Esperanza Diaz and Myron's "right hand" at MB Sports. As an athlete, she clearly has firsthand knowledge that helps her wrangle both Myron and his clients. Together, there's no doubt that this trio is the unstoppable force that dominates many immovable objects.

Myron Bolitar comes from executive producers and showrunners David E. Kelley and Kyle Long, whose television credits more than speak for themselves. Long worked on the fan-favorite legal drama Suits, while Kelley is known for plenty of hit TV titles like Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent, and Netflix's own The Lincoln Lawyer among many, many others.

Currently, there aren't any concrete production updates as of this initial casting announcement, though with the main stars locked in, we can presume that filming could begin by this fall at the earliest. Likewise, the streamer hasn't shared a targeted release window for the Harlan Coben series, but again, we can hope and expect for a release sometime in the second half of 2027.

Stay tuned for more news and updates!