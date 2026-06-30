I Will Find You officially becomes Netflix's biggest new show of 2026

Since we're only halfway through 2026, you might think it's far too soon to start naming the winners and losers of the year, but there's already a big winner when it comes to Netflix. Once again, Harlan Coben has proven his strength in the mystery genre with the mega debut of his latest miniseries I Will Find You, which just claimed the crown as Netflix's biggest new show of 2026.

Following its release on June 18, I Will Find You enjoyed a monster opening weekend, bringing in 24 million views during the mystery thriller's first four days of availability on Netflix. Those opening numbers were bested by only one other Harlan Coben show, the 2024 miniseries Fool Me Once, which opened to 37 million views. But I Will Find You just zoomed way past that number.

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You is Netflix's biggest new show of 2026

During its first full week of availability, I Will Find You grabbed another 34 million views, increasing the show's viewership by 10 million views. Coben's series already had Netflix's biggest debut for a new original series in 2026, but with its combined 58 million views across less than two weeks, the series is already on its way to being one of the biggest Netflix shows of the year.

I Will Find You. Britt Lower as Rachel Mills in Episode #104 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

As it stands, in order for a Netflix original series to make its way into the streamer's Top 10 Most-Popular English-Language Shows of All Time ranking, it must exceed 98.2 million views within 91 days of release. His & Hers cracked into the elite ranking with that figure this spring, but I Will Find You could put up a fight and push the limited series off the leaderboard this summer.

Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once previously made an appearance on the all-time Top 10 leaderboard before being pushed out by other releases over the years. I Will Find You would be Coben's latest but only second series to debut on the all-time ranking if its able to pull off the incredible feat and exceed the 98.2 million views necessary within its first three months of release.

Going into its second full week and third week overall since dropping on June 18, I Will Find You shows no signs of slowing down. The mystery thriller limited series will only be aided by ranking in the daily Top 10 on Netflix during the 4th of July holiday and being an easy pick for viewers to click on when they're looking for something to watch on Netflix to beat the summer heat.

I Will Find You also had one of the biggest debuts on Netflix in 2026 aside from the likes of Bridgerton season 4, though with huge titles like Outer Banks season 5 still to come later this year, the thriller could find itself outshined. As Coben's first American production on Netflix, it's already making big waves and setting the stage for the author's upcoming can't-miss series.