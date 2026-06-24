3 upcoming Harlan Coben Netflix shows after I Will Find You

I Will Find You is the latest Harlan Coben Netflix show to absolutely blow up immediately after release. The series just had the second-biggest opening week for any of Coben's Netflix shows, and the series is officially the biggest new release of the year for Netflix. It racked up 24 million views in its first week on Netflix.

Unfortunately, I Will Find You season 2 is not happening on Netflix. Coben said so in a recent interview, but that's not the worst news. Like all of Coben's shows, I Will Find You wraps up all the key storylines. On top of that, there are even more of Coben's shows currently in the works on Netflix. So, it won't be long now until the next Netflix show based on one of Coben's books is on Netflix.

We shared a list of the three Coben projects in the works on Netflix. Honestly, these could be the biggest Harlan Coben Netflix shows ever, and I expect them to be.

Fool Me Once. (L to R) Richard Armitage as Joe, Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix © 2023.

The Woods

Likely release: Early 2027

The Woods might ring a bell for many fans of Coben's Netflix shows, also known as the Harlan Cobetrotters. There's already a show based on Coben's The Woods on Netflix, but it's a Polish original series. Now, there's a UK version of the story in the works, and it's going to be an epic success.

The Woods tells the story of Paul Copeland, a lawyer. When he was young, his sister was murdered at a sleepaway camp. Years later, Paul discovers evidence that she could still be alive, and he starts his investigation to find out what really happened two decades earlier.

Michelle Keegan, who starred in the biggest of Coben's Netflix shows, Fool Me Once, stars in the series, along with Tom Bateman, Mandeep Dhillon, Pearce Quigley, and more.

The Woods is currently filming in the UK right now, so there's a good chance that this will be the next of Coben's Netflix shows to be released. Actually, the timeline lines up quite nicely for The Woods to premiere on Jan. 1, 2027.

We've seen New Year's Day drops for Coben's Netflix shows the last three years, along with a New Year's Eve release the year before that. So, we've basically had a new Coben Netflix show to watch the first week of the year for four years running. There's a good chance The Woods drops on Jan. 1, 2027.

“Shot in the Dark” Tuesday, Feb. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) - Credit: CBS

Myron Bolitar

Likely release: Late 2027 or early 2028

Myron Bolitar is the most recently confirmed Netflix series based on Coben's incredible book character and series. David E. Kelley, the legendary creator and producer, is teaming up with Coben after The Lincoln Lawyer to bring Myron's story to life.

In the series, Myron is a former basketball player who becomes a sports agent, but he routinely gets tangled up in the dark side of the business and tries to protect his clients. There's murder, intrigue, and so much more.

Unfortunately, we don't know many updates about this series yet, aside from the fact that it is in the works, but the potential for this series to be the biggest of the Harlan Coben Netflix collection is there.

We just heard Coben in a TV Insider interview reveal that he doesn't like doing second seasons, but Myron Bolitar will be the first of his shows to become a long-running Netflix series. Coben has written more books about this character than any other, and there's so much potential with a story like this for a Lincoln Lawyer-type run on Netflix.

Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben via Netflix

All We Ever Wanted

Likely release: 2028

Last but not least, we have All We Ever Wanted, which was just announced at the end of 2025. Reese Witherspoon and Coben are teaming up to produce the Netflix series based on Emily Griffin's book of the same name. Witherspoon and Coben also teamed up to co-author Gone Before Goodbye, which was just released last year.

All We Ever Wanted is a little bit outside the normal Coben premise of a missing or murdered person, but it sounds like it's heavy on the family drama, which is always fun and devastating. The series follows two people having an affair and all the baggage that comes along with it, according to Deadline.

All We Ever Wanted was still in the early stages of development as of the end of the year. It doesn't look like much progress has been announced publicly, but we'll keep you posted when we start hearing about casting, filming, and of course, the release date.

Stay tuned for more news about Harlan Coben's upcoming Netflix shows!