Fans of the animated black comedy Harley Quinn are gearing up for an exciting fifth season. Unlike anything else in the DC universe, this fan-favorite series is a brilliant comic adaptation. The series will return to Max today, Jan. 16, with the first episode. So when can you continue to expect more?

Harley Quinn season 5 release time and episode guide

Harley Quinn season 5 premiered with the episode, "The Big Apricot," on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 on Max. Going forward, one new installment of the 10-episode season will be released each week until the season finale on March 20. Max releases new episodes of the series at 12 a.m. PT. Check out the full release schedule and times below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Jan. 16 Episode 2 Jan. 23 Episode 3 Jan. 30 Episode 4 Feb. 6 Episode 5 Feb. 13 Episode 6 Feb. 20 Episode 7 Feb. 27 Episode 8 March 6 Episode 9 March 13 Episode 10 March 20

Release by time zone

Eastern: 3 a.m. ET

Pacific: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

What is the new season about?

The upcoming season was initially announced to be released in November 2024, but due to undisclosed reasons, was pushed back to January 2025. Well, it's here now! The show is developed by Justin Halpern (Abbott Elementary), Patrick Schumacker (Powerless), and Dean Lorey (Arrested Development).

Harley Quinn is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The series is written by Halpern, Schumacker, and Lorey, who also serve as executive producers with Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich.

Courtesy: Max

Next up, the story follows the adventures of Harley Quinn and her best friend and partner, Poison Ivy. after Harley left her boyfriend, The Joker. Harley and Ivy will experience a huge life change this season when they move from the less-than-desirable conditions of Gotham to Superman's Metropolis to begin their next chapter, but unfortunately, new problems arise. Here's what the synopsis from Max reveals:

"The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox."

It will be very exciting to see Harley and Ivy in their new digs and see what antics they get up to as they encounter familiar faces like Shark King and the iconic Brainiac, who poses a significant threat. Fans are eager to see the next installment of the Harley Quinn series, which will also reunite the ladies with Clayface, Bane, Frank, and more. This season introduces Lena Luther, voiced by Archer's Aisha Tyler, and, as seen in the trailer, Red X, a character initially created for Teen Titans, will also join the series.

The animated series stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Don't miss new episodes of Harley Quinn season 5 streaming Thursdays on Max.