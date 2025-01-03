3 best new release shows to watch on Max in January 2025

With the start of the new year, a lot of people will be getting into the "new year, new you" spirit of self-improvement. But what about the much more fun motto: New year, new releases! Now that we have officially closed the book on 2024, it's time to look ahead at all of the exciting shows 2025 has to offer, and some of them are starting to roll out in January.

While some streamers like Apple TV+ and Netflix are hitting the ground running with some of the biggest shows leading the pack in January 2025, other streamers like Hulu and Max are easing into the new year with just a couple of heavy hitters each. But less can definitely be more, and that's true of what's new and coming to Max this month.

Let's get into the best new release shows to watch on Max in January 2025, including the final season of The CW's final superhero show, the latest season of an animated hit, and a debut medical drama procedural you definitely cannot miss!

The Pitt

Release Date: Jan. 9

The doctors are in! Beginning on Jan. 9, Max is getting into the procedural game with the release of the first two episodes of the brand new medical drama The Pitt. The series comes from creator R. Scott Gimmell and executive producer John Wells, both of whom worked on the iconic NBC medical drama ER. It's only fitting that the team also reunites with ER star Noah Wyle.

The Pitt takes place at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital and tracks a full workday for its team of emergency room doctors. That's right, the 15-episode first season takes place in one single day, with each episode representing an hour of their grueling and heroic 15-hour shift. The series begins with a two-episode premiere and new episodes drop weekly until the finale on April 10.

Harley Quinn season 5

Release Date: Jan. 16

She's back! Hot on the heels of the disappointing box office performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, Harley Quinn returns to our screens in the fifth season of the hit animated series Harley Quinn. The series features the voice of Kaley Cuoco as the titular DC Comics character, and the new season will take the fan-favorite character to a new location with a different superhero in the mix.

According to the Harley Quinn season 5 logline provided by Max, Harley and Ivy (Lake Bell) will be rubbing elbows with Superman and Lois Lane in Metropolis. When they pick up on something not being quite right, Harley and Ivy find themselves up against Lex Luthor, Lena Luthor, and Brainiac. The new season contains 10 episodes to be released weekly through March.

Superman and Lois -- "It Went by So Fast" -- Image Number: "SML410_0009r" -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane | Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Superman & Lois season 4

Release Date: Now streaming!

Speaking of Superman and Lois Lane, the fourth and final season of The CW's fan-favorite superhero drama Superman & Lois began streaming on Max on Jan. 1. The 10-episode season provides the culmination of the series and the closure fans deserved. After four underrated seasons, the series finished airing on The CW back in December and marked the end of an era.

Not only did the Superman & Lois series finale mark the end of the show's excellent run, but it also became the last superhero show to wrap up on the network. The CW had been home to the Arrowverse for over a decade and quickly became known for its superhero programming. Thankfully, we can relive all of the best moments with the complete series of Superman & Lois now on Max.