Harry Potter series begins production as HBO reveals first-look at the titular character!

The Harry Potter series at HBO is moving one step closer to becoming a reality with a major update! There's been various casting details, including that of the big three roles - Harry, Hermoine, and Ron - as well as other little tidbits about the show. Though now, entering the expansive world of Hogwarts is near. Or at least, near-ish.

Per a press release, HBO has announced that the Harry Potter series has officially started filming! The show is now in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK. Deadline previously reported that the cameras were supposed to start rolling in summer 2025, so the cast and crew seem to be on track there. Despite this however, for some reason there's a delay in terms of the release window.

The news outlet shared that the magic-filled drama was going to be ready for release sometime in 2026. But we're sorry to report that the streamer's latest press release reveals that the Harry Potter series will premiere in 2027 now instead. No reason was given as to why it'll basically be another two-ish years before the new project is on our screens. So that is a bit disappointing.

While production has cast young actors, because we all know just how quickly children can grow and HBO is in this for the long-haul with plans to adapt all eight books just like the original movies. But still. If filming is going to take this long for season 1, when would they start for the still unconfirmed season 2?

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter - Image courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Dominic McLaughlin sports Harry Potter's signature look

I guess all we can focus on right now is what we've got, and that's also the very first image from the series, with the titular character, 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, which we shared above. I mean, I guess he is the same age as Daniel Radcliffe was when he was cast in the first Harry Potter film. So there's that. McLaughlin is sporting his character's signature glasses, and of course wearing his Hogwarts school uniform which is an exciting sight to see!

The new show also has some new cast members who are joining including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. They join Arabella Stanton as Hermoine and Alastair Stout as Ron, among many other actors taking on the role of iconic characters, which you can see here. Francesca Gardiner serves and writer and executive producer, and author J.K. Rowling also serves as an EP on the production.

The Harry Potter series is now filming and expected to release sometime in 2027 on HBO.

More Harry Potter news from Show Snob: