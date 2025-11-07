Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 3 recap: Charlie trusts the Vees and hurts Angel

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 3 opens up right where the last episode left off, with Charlie screaming after being overloaded with information by Emily in a quick trip from Heaven.

Immediately, she races from her room to find the main crew and tell them what Emily said. The entire gang is unsure of the news, considering Charlie has no real evidence of her conversation. More importantly, if what Charlie said is true, she's glossing over a massive reveal that Vaggie catches. Heaven is on lockdown.

As far as Hell is concerned, they don’t know Heaven’s next move. The last interaction between the sinners and winners (residents of Heaven) ended in Adam being obliterated. Adam was not only the leader of the exorcists but the first man and earthly resident of Heaven. It would be understandable if a surprise attack was launched. Hell isn’t well-equipped for an all-out war.

Charlie is consumed with the news that her hotel works. While Vaggie is trying to calm her down and think about this news, Charlie instead calls up VoxTek. She offers them an exclusive interview that will definitely prove she isn’t a dictator and that the hotel is the right move for all sinners. Vaggie foresees this as a terrible idea, and the Vees are instantly plotting to turn this interview upside-down.

What does everyone think about the news?

Down at the hotel bar, Husk, Angel, and Cherri are discussing Pentious’ ascension. Angel and Husk point out that Pentious was the best of everyone in terms of virtue, though Husk tosses out that Angel is on his way.

Cherri has trouble coming to grips with the fact that while she was in a long-term turf war with Pentious, she didn’t really know him all that well. Yet he sacrificed himself primarily to save her. Husk informs her that the newest hotel resident Baxter mentioned that he used to work with Pentious and his room is in the basement. Cherri, acting as though she couldn’t care less, blows a hole out of the hotel… but instead jumps down the hole into the basement.

About the interview…

Charlie makes her way to the lobby and sees Alastor. She goes to tell him the good news and that VoxTek is on the way to report about it. Unfortunately, Vox and Velvette are already at the front door, and Charlie doesn’t get a chance to say anything to Alastor before he shadows himself away.

Vox acts as though he’s elated to be at the hotel as an invited guest and eagerly awaits the news Charlie promised. Vox and Velvette instantly start hounding Charlie with questions about how poorly she will handle the next extermination and her puritanical beliefs that the sinners should all change. This is where Charlie makes the big reveal that Heaven confirmed her hotel works. Redemption is possible, and Sir Pentious is fine.

What amazing news! What a stupendous story! So to run with that headline, Vox needs to talk to Sir Pentious. Oh wait, he’s not actually in Hell anymore? That's fine, just have a representative of Heaven give their statement. Oh, that’s right, the only angels in the hotel are fallen angels Lucifer and Vaggie. Charlie can’t actually prove her story is true. But Vox is a generous media overlord demon. Redeeming another resident will be enough evidence.

Back to Baxter and Cherri

Cherri makes her appearance in Baxter’s quarters. Baxter, under duress by Cherri’s signature style, gives a background on his time with Sir Pentious. It’s revealed Sir Pentious and Baxter did work together and aim to be overlords. However, Pentious’ steampunk style machines couldn’t keep up with Hell’s overlords. Baxter’s genetic creatures were something that gave him notoriety. Chasing that high, Baxter made more and more vile experiments. The inhumane way Baxter treated the Egg Bois in the name of “science” was too much for Pentious, so he took all of them and left Baxter. Pentious’ primary goal, as far as Baxter knew, was to direct his attention to his turf war with Cherri.

Cherri goes to sort out her feelings. Up in Heaven, Sir Pentious is longing for his time back in Hell with Cherri. This leads to one of the most heartfelt yet strangely hilarious songs that can only be expected from Hazbin Hotel, where the duo sing about longing to brawl with each other again.

Who is the lucky sinner to be redeemed?

Vaggie, Husk, and Angel Dust walk in and see Charlie talking to Vox and Velvette. Angel reminds her they pal around with the demon who owns his soul, Valentino. Charlie begs Angel to be the redeemed soul. Vaggie points out that it’s unclear exactly how Pentious got redeemed, so replicating it will be challenging. Husk convinces Angel that there’s really nothing to lose by at least trying to help Charlie. He also points out that Alastor is probably around and can put a stop to any funny business. To this, Angel concedes.

A montage ensues of Charlie trying to step-by-step recreate Pentious’ time in the hotel on Angel. Every step is recorded and ridiculed by the Vees, culminating into realizing Sir Pentious performed a heroic act through self-sacrifice. Therefore, Charlie stages an elaborate old-timey contraption that puts Husk’s life in danger, but not really because Charlie is in control of the whole thing.

While Charlie monologues being a fake villain, Angel realizes this is stupid, and he’s not comfortable with the way that Charlie has been parading him around, demeaning him, and trying to get him to do things that just aren’t Angel. When Charlie realizes Angel is done, she goes to stop the contraption from killing Husk. However, Vox cleverly dismantled the off switch. Husk is in real danger of being destroyed permanently. As soon as Angel realizes the actual threat posed, he leaps into action, trying to save Husk. Only to then have both of them be saved by Vaggie.

Charlie is apologizing profusely. Angel has been through this song and dance with her many times, and he’s brushing the apology off, knowing exactly what she’ll say and that he already forgives her. Husk, on the other hand, isn’t happy about the situation. He starts berating Angel about recklessly jumping into action and potentially getting himself hurt. This conflict ends with our will-they-won't-they couple on the rocks.

Angel Dust exposed

Charlie comes to the realization that Sir Pentious might not have been redeemed by doing good deeds. He undid his true sin in life. We the audience know that Sir Pentious in life was cowardly and stood to the side while he witnessed the gruesome cancellation of a woman outside his workshop. In his final moments in Hell, Pentious acted bravely to save Cherri. That act of knowing he would be doomed but defending someone regardless of the outcome, undid his sin.

That must mean, to redeem Angel, he has to undo his true sin. Vox steps forward, revealing that the sin that sent Angel down was ending the life of his own father. No details about what happened were revealed. Before Vox could go any further, Charlie flexes her angelic/demonic powers to usher out Vox and Velvette.

On his way out, Vox asks the poignant question, “Do you think I can be redeemed?” To which she answers through her teeth, she indeed believes everyone can be redeemed.

Cherri and Angel

Angel loses his temper with Charlie for again making things harder for him. Velvette and Vox run a highly edited story to cast a bad light on Charlie and the Hotel. While the media tears Charlie down, Angel is on the roof basking in his embarrassment, shame, and misery. Cherri shows up holding a room key. She lets him know she’s checked in. She’s ready to try.

