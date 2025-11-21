Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 7 Recap: Lucifer is trapped and Hell’s reaches out

Hazbin Hotel episode 6 ended with the heartbreaking reveal that Angel Dust has been a spy for Vox the entire time. We also saw Vox tapping into Charlie's phone and luring Lucifer to the Vees’ lair.

We open on Lucifer proudly strolling into a warehouse expecting to see his daughter. Lucifer acknowledges that the location is unlike Charlie, but he ignores the red flag. This lands him in a trap where he is bound inside a tank made from angelic glass.

Vox comes from the shadows, revealing his plan to take over Hell. Instead of listening to the villain monologue, Lucifer quips with fellow captive Alastor. Lucifer states he doesn’t really care what happens mostly due to the fact that he knows Vox is a loser. Both an insult to Vox’s abilities and a factual statement that Vox is not a “winner” (resident of Heaven).

In his office, Vox pontificates his own downfall on Earth. He was a weatherman coining his signature line “trust us with your ____”. Vox kills the news anchor to take his job and move into a better spotlight. The pattern repeats landing him his own talk show, gains producing power, and takes over the network. He wields this power to try and manipulate the masses into a cult-like stir only being stopped by a suspended television falling on his head sending him to Hell.

Angel Dust’s Speech

Charlie did actually place a call to Lucifer that never went through. She and Vaggie are concerned because Lucifer never screens Charlie’s calls. Suddenly, a VoxTek announcement begins. Angel Dust is leading a speech about being the first guest at Hazbin Hotel. Under Vox’s hypnotic influence, Angel declares Charlie unreliable and the only path forward is with the Vees.

Vox takes over the rally and displays the invention he had Carmilla make. They created a weapon called “The Might of Lillith.” The weapon is being supplied with Lucifer’s angelic power. A beam is sent straight to Heaven and begins eroding the surrounding shield. It destroys the pearly gates and broadcasts Vox’s rally to Heaven. Sera has 24 hours to surrender Heaven or an extermination will begin.

Vaggie informs the crew that they will wait out the invasion. Charlie is in full panic mode while Cherri, Husk, and Baxter are at a loss for next steps.

Heaven’s Response

Emily wants to go talk to Charlie. Lute wants to prepare for war. Abel is wanting direction. At the center of all this is Sera. She has final say over what Heaven does. Sera decides to pray on what to do and leaves.

Sir Pentious follows her to offer counsel. Conceding that she doesn’t have all the answers, Sera turns to Pentious for comfort. Sera explains her position in Heaven is to defend and keep separate the righteous from the wicked. Redemption makes this more complicated now and means horrible ramifications for how she has handled her job all this time.

Sera asks how anyone in Hell could be redeemed if they have enough hate to behave this way. To which Sir Pentious points out they’re scared. Fear makes humans do horrible things. Everyone needs hope and it’s easy to be swayed the wrong way if someone claims they can provide it.

Pointing out that Sir Pentious acted bravely in the face of fear, Sera points out this must make him different. Pentious takes no credit and says he was changed because of what he learned from Charlie. This gives Sera her own sense of hope for her own redemption.

The Vees

Vox tasks Velvette with planning a big soirée for all the overlords to watch his triumph. Velvette points out it’s their triumph and that Valentino is still miffed at Vox. But she claims she’ll handle it.

Alastor tries to plant doubt in Vox pointing out that it’ll be difficult to take over Heaven when Vox isn’t even the strongest sinner in Hell. He can say this with confidence after Rosie confirmed Alastor is still the strongest sinner in episode 4. Even the capture of Alastor was mostly done by the other Vees and the information acquired about Charlie was done with a borrowed soul from Valentino. The weapon Vox is touting was made by Carmilla. At every turn, Vox isn’t actually a key player, he leans on more powerful overlords.

Under Alastor’s manipulation, Vox sets out to invite Charlie with the intention of getting her to endorse the Vees.

Sera has decided how Heaven will respond. The exorcists are being readied and put on stand-by much to the dismay of Lute. Diplomacy should be tested first. Emily is tasked with solving the matter diplomatically in the next 24 hours. Sera admits that Emily has always been more the guiding voice of hope, which the sinners need now.

Hotel Prep

The hotel is being barricaded. Cherri and Husk point out that Angel is still out in Hell and should be with them. Meanwhile, Charlie is desperately trying to contact Lillith. Instead, she receives Vox’s invitation to the party that evening. Vox persuades Charlie to attend with a thinly veiled threat that Lucifer will be there.

After the call, Emily appears at the hotel. Emily explains she’s there because Sera is finally on their side. Charlie makes a point that the sinners are being brainwashed and only believe what Vox is showing them. The obvious solution, show the sinners Vox is lying. Logically, Emily deduces that Heaven could transmit a signal to Hell just like Vox transmitted to Heaven. This requires Baxter’s assistance.

Baxter explains his willingness to help is due to Vaggie performing her regular duties as Hotel Hostess. He assumed her actions meant they were best friends. A theory that no one bothers to correct. Baxter can do the Hell side of things while Sir Pentious sets up everything on Heaven’s end.

Heaven and Hell are prepared for battle. A plan for peace is being sewn. Carnage or redemption are in the imminent future.