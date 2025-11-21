Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8 recap: The season finale that threatens to destroy Hell

As Hazbin Hotel's finale opens, Vaggie introduces the episode with a master plan to broadcast Heaven's message to all of Hell. Vaggie and Charlie act as a distraction at Vox’s party. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew sneak into VoxTek and rig up the new system and retrieve Angel. A perfect plan that can’t possibly go wrong. Even the part about Vaggie somehow destroying the weapon, with no plan on how to accomplish that action.

Vox welcomes Vaggie and Charlie. Vox antagonizes Charlie while also putting her on a pedestal. This continues to irritate Valentino and Velvette as Charlie is placed as a separator between Vox and the Vees at the table. Meanwhile, across the table, Vaggie sits next to Carmilla and requests information on how to destroy the machine. Vaggie points out that if Carmilla is the only one who knows how to dismantle the machine after Heaven has fallen, then Carmilla’s family becomes a target. Carmilla still resists.

The plan goes off without a hitch… for the most part. Vaggie finds Lucifer in the weapon as Charlie makes her presentation about redemption to all of Heaven. However, Velvette stops the broadcast prematurely and battles Nifty. Valentino on the other hand fights Cherri and Husk when he finds them trying to liberate Angel.

Seeing the plan isn’t coming fully to fruition, Emily appears before the crowd. She explains the leaders of Heaven were misled in believing sinners were irredeemable but admit they were proven wrong. Everyone can earn their place in Heaven and be worthy of the afterlife they want. But during this speech, Vox uses his hypnotic power to make the audience ignore Emily’s words.

Vox flexes his upper hand and proclaims himself the strongest sinner in Hell. Alastor tells Charlie she may as well stroke Vox’s ego. Unbeknownst to Charlie, by doing so, she would be releasing Alastor from his contract with Rosie. Back in season 1, Charlie makes a deal with Alastor granting him one favor from her. He calls in that favor now.

Charlie admits Vox is the strongest sinner in Hell. In her defeat Vox puts his hands on her shoulders thanking her for her words. This frees Alastor from Vox’s grasp, as the deal he made with Vox was specifically that Vox wouldn’t lay his hands on Charlie. This is the exact action Vox has done to several characters this season.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2. Courtesy of Prime

The Vees vs. The Hotel

The two strongest sinners in Hell finally battle it out. Cherri and Husk use their special brand of explosives and Vegas-style magic to defeat Valentino. They even pull Angel out of his hypnosis surprisingly with the power of friendship. Baxter takes out Velvette's cell signal, cutting off her power and sending her plummeting out of a window.

Vox in his showdown with Alastor calls his megashark as a hail mary. Vox, desperate to not be outdone, turns the weapon to Alastor taking out scores of sinners. Emily starts saving sinners from the ray. The laser also takes out VoxTek’s servers. The only chance now of Hell seeing Sir Pentious’ redemption is if Pentious can rig something more powerful in Heaven.

When Velvette and Valentino piece themselves together, they see Vox is going crazy and quickly losing the trust of Hell. Carmilla steps in with Vaggie, trying to dismantle the machine. Vox begins overloading the weapon, which Carmilla warns will wipe out everyone in Pentagram city. Vox is too consumed with beating Alastor to care.

Valentino and Velvette step in, not willing to risk their own existences for Vox. Valentino rips off Vox’s screen and insists on leaving. Unfortunately, the weapon is about to blow. Emily tries to contain it with her angelic power. Charlie steps in adding her power, as does Husk and surprisingly Nifty.

Abel and Lute show up. Instead of retrieving Emily, Lute decides to start attacking Vaggie. Lute, while still under orders, wants her revenge. The confrontation is enough to push Abel over the edge. He breaks and finds the power inside himself to be a commanding leader like Adam, but with more redeeming qualities and a level head. He sends Lute back to Heaven.

The overlords of Hell are moved and put their power forth as well, this includes Valentino and Velvette. Rosie and Alastor stay in the shadows. Some kind of deal is struck for Rosie to convince Alastor to use his power to help. The machine safely implodes with Lucifer being freed.

The Broadcast

Sir Pentious activates his improved broadcasting machine and shows Hell he still exists and redemption is real. Charlie is overjoyed to see her friend in paradise. Cherri, however, is upset that Pentious died on her. A literal ghosting situation right after he told her his feelings. The duo make plans to reunite eventually.

While almost everyone is happy their existence didn’t end needlessly, Angel is consumed by his guilt. He abandons Cherri and Husk to return to Valentino. The fact he was an unwitting spy and puppet against his friends shows that Angel has no control over his life so it would be more torturous to continue trying.

Charlie makes another call to Lilith. She informs her of the war being cancelled and the hotel’s success. The Vees successfully spun the story to make Valentino and Velvette look like heroes. Emily is now a bridge between Heaven and the hotel.

Charlie ends the voicemail ready to head back down to the hotel. As she walks away her phone vibrates. She looks panicked and answers.

It’s Lilith.

This concludes season 2 of Hazbin Hotel, but the Helliverse lives on. Seasons 3 and 4 have been greenlit so stay tuned.