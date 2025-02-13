HBO boss reveals disappointing update on The Last of Us season count

There are several HBO shows we can’t wait to see return with new seasons this year, but the one that has us the most excited is The Last of Us. This April, The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on HBO, and fans are already bracing themselves for the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s harrowing journey. It's been over a year since the first season came out, so I'd say we're more than ready to be brought back into the show's gripping post-apocalyptic world.

The Last of Us season 2 is based on the popular 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II and is set five years after the events of the first season. While the first installment saw Joel and Ellie working together, season 2 will see them at odds with each other. As they navigate a world that’s even more brutal and unpredictable, they'll find themselves facing new challenges and threats.

Emmy nominees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return in their respective roles as Joel and Ellie. Also returning for the second installment is Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Season 2 newcomers are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. In addition, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress Catherine O'Hara guest stars.

The Last of Us season 2 Production Still | Liane Hentscher/HBO

Unlike the first season, which had nine episodes, The Last of Us season 2 will have a total of seven episodes. Once this season wraps up, fans can look forward to the story continuing in an additional installment, as the second season will not adapt the entire Part II video game. In fact, the story most likely won't even be completely told by the end of the third season, according to co-creators/executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. In a Deadline interview from 2024, Mazin and Druckman said that properly adapting Part II will require the series to go on for at least three—possibly even four—seasons.

Although The Last of Us season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, it's reportedly in development. If the second season fares well on the streamer, we could possibly see HBO handing out the official season 3 renewal. Who knows, the network might even announce a double renewal. That means a third and fourth season in one go.

When Mazin and Druckmann revealed their vision for the series, we were disappointed to hear that they only planned for it to continue for two more seasons. We had hoped that things might change and they would consider extending the series beyond four seasons. However, it seems that won’t be the case, as HBO appears to be fully on board with their plan.

At The White Lotus season 3 premiere afterparty, Deadline caught up with HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, to discuss the network's upcoming lineup. During the conversation, she talked a little about The Last of Us and its future. Below, we shared what Orsi had to say.

"We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season [season 2] and then two more seasons after this and we’re done." - Francesca Orsi

While we would've liked to see The Last of Us go on past four seasons, we're okay as long as the series delivers a satisfying and well-executed adaptation of Part II.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on The Last of Us.