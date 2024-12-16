4 HBO and Max shows from 2024 that let us down
There's so many new shows that come our way every year. And while you do get comfortable with the series' that you become a fan of, it's never wrong to tune into something new. Many times, the trailers for a show will look intriguing, but then when the season is here it's a disappointment. HBO and Max had a few examples of that this year. Here's 4 HBO and Max shows from 2024 that let us down.
The Girls on the Bus
Despite its stellar cast, unfortunately that wasn't enough to keep our interest when it comes to The Girls on the Bus on Max. Frankly, the show was boring even though it did seem like an interesting premise with four female journalists on the presidential campaign trail. Of course each of them is also dealing with personal conflicts. Though overall, they weren't interesting enough to keep us invested in the story. Unfortunately, this was one of those shows that you stop watching after a few episodes. Unsurprisingly, the political drama has been cancelled after one season.
The Regime
Oh, Kate Winslet. I will watch anything she's in, including The Regime. However when it comes to the actress' other stellar work, this series just doesn't hit the spot. Her acting is on point as ever, but that wasn't enough to hold the whole show up. The political satire was a bit hard to follow and the writers were trying to do much in a little bit of time. The series was only six episodes after all. However even if they did have some more time, I don't think that would have saved the show. Max has not renewed or cancelled the drama, but it's likely the production will only have the one season.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
I'm sorry, I know I've hated on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School many times. Though this second season of the show just really was not it for me. Honestly, the series shouldn't have happened in the first place because the original Pretty Little Liars is so iconic. However, I didn't mind PLL: Original Sin, aka season 1, as much. I think the involvement of the liars' moms made it intriguing. And with that gone in Summer School, the series lost that element that made it interesting. Plus, the twists weren't that surprising or impressive, which made for a disappointing revelation. After two seasons, Max has cancelled the show.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
When it comes to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the docuseries is probably the show on this list that let us down the most. And not because it's not good. It was actually done very well. It let us down in terms of this very dark truth about a beloved kids network and beloved shows we grew up with. It's so disappointing that this was the reality and what was happening behind-the-scenes of some of the most iconic series'. And it's just so heartbreaking that these kid actors went through all of this and it was the cost to their fame. Even though this was in the '90s and 2000s, it goes to show there's still many improvements we need to see happen in the industry. A season 2 has not been confirmed yet.