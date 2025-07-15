HBO boss shares optimistic The Penguin season 2 update

On July 15, 2025, Emmy nominations were announced, highlighting the standout shows and performances of the year. HBO and Max led the pack with a record-breaking 142 nominations, including major nods for fan favorites like The Penguin (24 noms), The White Lotus (23 noms) and The Last of Us (16 noms). With those being such popular shows, it's no surprise that HBO/Max dominated the Emmy race.

Following the announcement, Variety got the opportunity to speak with HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys, who shared his thoughts on the impressive achievement and the futures of some of the network’s most beloved series.

Cristin Milioti in The Penguin season 1 | Macall Polay/HBO

One particular series that he spoke on is The Penguin. When asked about the possibility of a second season, Bloys remained cautiously optimistic, explaining that while no official decision has been made, a new installment could definitely happen.

He further explained that there have been discussions between The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc and The Batman director Matt Reeves about different ideas for continuing the story. It’s just that right now, Reeves' main focus is on getting the upcoming The Batman Part II movie off the ground. Bloys shared that the film is Reeves' top priority at the moment. And if you were wondering if Colin Farrell would be reprising the role as the titular character in a potential The Penguin season 2, it sounds like he is, according to Bloys.

"The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going. I believe they’re making progress there. I know that he and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point."

Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin is a crime drama series that's based on the iconic DC Comics character of the same name. While initially billed as a limited series, the show's strong buzz and critical acclaim sparked conversations about a possible second season. The crime drama serves as a spinoff of the superhero film The Batman, and follows Oswald "Oz" Cobb as he ascends through the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Besides Farrell, the season 1 cast was made up of Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Kelly, Mark Strong, Scott Cohen, Theo Rossi, Peter McDonald, and many others.

The cameras on The Batman Part II are reportedly set to start rolling by January 2026. The movie is also scheduled for a release in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027. Hopefully, once production ramps up on this highly anticipated sequel, we’ll start getting more updates on a potential second season of The Penguin. We'll return with more details as they come, so stay tuned to Show Snob!

