Netflix slips as another network lands the most Emmy nominations in 2025

The 2025 Emmy nominations are officially in, and there’s been a major shakeup at the top. HBO/Max has claimed the crown this year, unseating Netflix from its top spot after leading the Emmy nominations just the year before.

HBO and Max together earned a total of 142 Emmy nominations, which is the highest total ever for them. That number is also a huge jump from last year, when the sibling platforms only received 91 nominations. In 2024, Netflix was the top nominee with the most overall nods when it comes to platforms. It earned 107 nominations that year, and has now seen a modest increase to 121 in 2025. However, that bump wasn’t enough to keep Netflix at the top, as HBO and Max surged ahead with their record-breaking haul.

Lalisa Manobal and Tayme Thapthimthong in The White Lotus season 3 | HBO

The increase in nominations for HBO/Max this year is mostly thanks to the return of two powerhouse shows, The White Lotus and The Last of Us. These shows had taken a break during the 2023–24 TV season, so they didn’t qualify for Emmys last year. Now that they’re back, they’ve significantly boosted HBO and Max’s total nomination count. The White Lotus received 23 nominations, while The Last of Us snagged 16.

Plus, The Penguin scored 24 nominations, which was the second most of any show this year. Max originals Hacks and The Pitt also contributed to the count with their 14 and 13 nominations. These five shows alone accounted for 63% of HBO/Max's total nominations. Those remaining 52 nominations were split among 15 other programs, including House of the Dragon (6 noms), The Righteous Gemstones (6 noms) and Dune: Prophecy (4 noms).

Out of Netflix's 121 nominations, only three of its shows received 10 or more Emmy nominations. They were Adolescence (13 noms), Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (11 noms) and Black Mirror (10 noms). That said, Netflix falls right behind HBO/Max in overall nominations. Apple TV+ comes in third place, scoring 81 nominations. This was up from last year's 72 nominations. What mainly contributed to its 2025 count were the shows Severance (27 noms) and The Studio (23 noms). ABC then follows with 38 nominations, edging just ahead of FX, which earned 35.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to air on CBS on Sept. 14, 2025. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host the award ceremony, which will bring together the biggest names in television for a night of celebration, surprises, and recognition of the year’s most acclaimed shows and performances. Don't miss out on this special night!

