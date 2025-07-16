HBO boss shuts down possibility of The Pitt spinoffs, at least for right now

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the HBO Max medical drama series The Pitt, and not just because the second season is in the works and on the way. The series just scored its first round of Emmy Award nominations, landing 13 total nominations for season 1, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Noah Wyle), and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa).

But if you were holding out hope that all of the show's success with the Emmy Award nominations, combined with its viewership accomplishments and growing fandom, would quickly lead to HBO Max starting to branch out with spinoff series, you're going to have to lower those hopes. HBO and HBO Max's content chairman just confirmed a Pitt franchise isn't imminently in the cards.

The Pitt spinoffs aren't happening yet

Following HBO's stunning showing at the 2025 Emmy nominations, in which the network and its streamer landed the most nominations (142 total, besting last year's leader Netflix), HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys spoke with Variety and reflected on the network's incredible nomination record this year and the shows and talented that made it possible.

Obviously, one of the biggest shows that's on the tip of everyone's tongue right now is The Pitt, and you would think that the breakout sensation would lead HBO Max to create a whole Pitt universe. Well, not so fast. As Bloys told Variety, "No, no, no, no. Have not gotten there yet. I think getting the show right and getting it out will be the priority for now. We have not had any conversations about any other spinoffs."

Sarah Jane Morris and Noah Wyle in The Pitt on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

That might be a disappointment to some fans of The Pitt who want even more from the series and see the potential in building an interconnected world of shows. But it's honestly refreshing that a network head isn't immediately looking to scale a smash-hit's success with another series. So often we see networks quickly developing and announcing spinoffs for hit shows, whether it's the likes of Yellowstone, Fire Country, 9-1-1, or the massive One Chicago franchise.

When Variety pitched Bloys an idea called Fire Pitt, which would follow a fire station in Pittsburgh, the HBO CEO quipped, "I'll take that under advisement." The options are endless for potential spinoff series related to The Pitt, whether it's another first responder series that takes place in the same city or a series about one of the show's beloved characters charting their own path forward. The obvious path would be the location-based first responder shows, but would HBO Max do obvious?

Focusing on fostering The Pitt and making sure it has longevity rather than becoming a cash cow makes the most sense for HBO Max at the moment, especially after re-rebranding and establishing a new identity. Instead of doubling down on one show, the streamer will make a conscious effort to continue its push into the procedural space, or at least borrowing from the broadcast model, by producing series that cost less to make, have more episodes, and can be released annually.

Bloys told Deadline, "With the success ofThe Pitt, anticipating that, we’ve been developing other — I use the term procedural, but it’s kind of a generic term, basically, for that model of more episodes, a financial model that allows you to do that more of the broadcast model." He teased that "some announcements over the next few months" will reveal which new series could be potentially joining The Pitt as HBO Max's next traditional television outputs and potential fan-favorite hits.

