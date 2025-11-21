HBO gives updates on Game of Thrones prequels (and one has us especially thrilled)

HBO has just announced some big news within the Game of Thrones universe.

Ahead of House of the Dragon returning for its third season, the first Game of Thrones spinoff has now been confirmed to be returning for a fourth season as well. While that news proves there is still plenty of confidence behind the fantasy series, HBO's other news is even more surprising. As the third series in the franchise, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to debut in January 2026, it has already been renewed for a second season.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the violent civil war of the Targaryen family, which signified the beginning of the end for their dynasty. The series began in 2022, and it is expected that the third season will premiere on HBO sometime in the summer of 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is another prequel, set about 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon. The story focuses on a hedge knight named Duncan the Tall, and his friendship with a young squire, nicknamed Egg, who is actually the future king, Aegon Targaryen. The series will premiere on Jan. 18.

Based on the fantasy series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones debuted in 2011, becoming not only one of HBO's biggest shows but a groundbreaking hit for the entire television landscape. While its finale in 2019 remains controversial, HBO has leaned into the universe with plenty of spinoffs in the works.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO

Both spinoffs can avoid Game of Thrones' controversial ending

The universe of Game of Thrones is rich in mythology and history, making it an ideal franchise for HBO to explore for years to come. However, the spinoffs were not fully embraced by fans largely due to the poor reception of the original show's final season and eventual series finale.

Many fans felt that the show rushed to an ending that it never really built up to and it soured the franchise for some.

However, both House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are in much better positions to deliver complete and satisfying stories. This is due to the fact that they are both based on stories that already have the ending completed.

While Game of Thrones began by adapting George R.R. Martin's existing novels, by season 4, the show began to surpass the published material. Martin had given instructions on where certain storylines would be heading, but many fans felt this was where the show started to veer off track, leading to the messy ending.

House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are based on the history of Westeros that Martin has already written about and laid out extensively. The writers on the spinoffs already know where these stories are heading and how they will come to an end, assuming they want to follow this path.

House of the Dragon has already proven it is willing to change some of Martin's ideas, but likely, they will not differ too greatly.

With such a dense fantasy world and so many characters to deal with, it would make sense for the spinoffs to be guided by the completed story and ensure that it all leads to a conclusion that will make audiences want to spend more time in this universe.

Stay tuned for more news for House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which premieres on Jan. 18 on HBO.