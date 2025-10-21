Another streamer is raising its prices (and this time for all plans)

In a world where everything is getting more expensive, that includes the streaming platforms. Yet another platform is increasing its prices, and this time, it’s for all plans.

Look at Disney+, which just announced that it is increasing the price for some of its plans, but the ad-supported plan would remain the same. The aim is to get more people watching with the commercials, because the advertising revenue brings in more money.

Well, another streamer is raising prices, but for every single plan. The ad-supported plan will remain the lowest price, but are we all starting to think that streamers are more expensive than cable at this point?

HBO Max is raising prices for every plan

Deadline reports the disappointing news that HBO Max is raising its prices for every single plan. The Basic with Ads plan will cost an extra $1, taking the cost to $10.99 per month.

The Standard plan is going up $1.50 to $18.29 and the Premium plan will cost an extra $2, going up to $22.99. I do feel like some of these companies are going to start pricing themselves out from the everyday subscriber.

The Basic with Ads plan is the cheapest by a considerable amount, and like Disney+, it’s because it brings in the extra money via the ad revenue.

The move is certainly going against the original offering of the prices. The point was to be competitive with Netflix in a way that would draw more people in. Yet, the streamers keep increasing their costs. While the Premium plan for HBO Max remains cheaper than its counterpart on Netflix, the Basic with Ads plan is $3 more!

The price increase is coming soon

For those new to HBO Max, the price increases will happen immediately upon signing. For those who are already signed up, you’ll get a notice 30 days from your billing date. This is the earliest that you can get the warning, so the prices will start to go up starting Thursday, Nov. 20, and it will be 30 days from whenever your billing cycle is.

There is a small reprieve for those who have a billing date earlier in the month. You’ll get November at the lower price, but you’ll need to pay the higher prices starting from closer to Christmas.

There is always going to be the question of when the tipping point will come, but will it? Haven’t we been saying that about the housing market and about groceries for the longest time, and yet the prices just keep going up? It takes everyone to stop subscribing for the companies to start lowering their prices, and is everyone going to do that?