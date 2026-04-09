HBO quietly shifts DTF St Louis episode 7 release time ahead of Euphoria season 3

We have some great news about DTF St. Louis episode 7, "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way from Across the Street." The finale of the hit HBO dark comedy series will be available to watch a little earlier than we expected.

DTF St. Louis episode 7 will be released at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 12, HBO and HBO Max. HBO confirmed the new release time for the upcoming episode.

Euphoria season 3 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max at the end of DTF St. Louis at 9 p.m. ET 6 p.m. PT.

Since the series premiere on Sunday, March 1, DTF St. Louis has been airing in that 9 p.m. ET time slot followed by Rooster at 10 p.m. ET. So, basically, HBO is moving up DTF St. Louis to allow Euphoria season 3 to take its place in that time slot. New episodes of Euphoria season 3 will air in that time slot throughout the rest of the season.

It makes a lot of sense to move up DTF St. Louis when you have a show that will be more popular in Euphoria starting its third season, where it will air in that time slot for the next eight Sundays.

So, that's the good news! We're watching DTF ST. Louis one hour earlier than we thought, but it's also a little bittersweet that this great season is coming to an end. Sure, it's possible that this will spiral into another season or an anthology series or something. I just have really enjoyed this show, its incredible cast with Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini, and the story. I can't wait to see how it ends, but I also don't want to see it end, if that makes sense.

HBO did share the preview for episode 7, and it looks like we're about to find out what really went down on the night Floyd Smernitch was killed. We also might find out the great mystery of what happened that cause him to suffer from Peyronie's disease, which is a callback to the show's first episode and many other important moments of the season, somehow.

In the trailer, we also see Clark Forrest working with Detective Plumb and Detective Homer to figure out who really killed Floyd. Obviously, the signs are still pointing to Clark, from a legal perspective, but Plumb and Homer also know that Carol is also involved, potentially even more so than Clark.

Now, it's just a matter of putting all the pieces of this puzzle together. We'll find out what really happened in the DTF St. Louis finale on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET!