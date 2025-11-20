HBO's latest miniseries hit gets surprise renewal

HBO has renewed more shows, and one of them is the best crime drama of 2025. However, this crime drama was supposed to be a miniseries. Yes, it’s all about Task.

The term “miniseries” certainly used to mean a show was one and done (and not in a bad way). However, now, there are renewals happening. And it’s not that we’re complaining, but maybe a show shouldn’t be called a miniseries at first.

Tom Pelphrey in Task season 1 episode 2 on HBO - Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Task has landed a second season

The renewal of the series isn’t all that surprising. Task quickly became the show that everyone needed to watch. With Mark Ruffalo in the lead, I don’t think many of us were surprised by the quality of the storytelling.

It also helped that Brad Ingelsby was behind the series as both creator and showrunner. He helped to shape the series into one that was more than just the crime. As EVP and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, shared in a press release, the writing balanced “humanistic storytelling with intricate, explosive plotting.”

The problem is that Task was billed as a limited series. We were expecting just one season of the show, and the series did an excellent job of wrapping up the case.

Ingelsby had already managed that with Mare of Easttown, but that series didn’t end up landing a second season. That’s because, like Task, it was billed as a miniseries. So, what’s the difference here? It could be linked to behind-the-scenes and casting.

Fabien Frankel and Mark Ruffalo in Task episode 3 on HBO - Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Will Task season 2 continue the current story?

Right now, the details of Task season 2 are being kept under wraps, and that’s not too surprising. It’s likely that there are only the initial plot points to make sure the show landed that renewal.

HBO hasn’t confirmed if any of the cast will return for season 2, and it looks like only Ruffalo’s character could come back with how definitive the ending of season 1 was. That’s if Ruffalo is available for it, as he is a sought-after actor — and we knew that was going to be the case even before he became Hulk.

It’s not the first time a miniseries has been renewed. Big Little Lies was one of the first to have this happen, and the entire main cast returned for the second season (and there are talks of a third). Just recently Untamed landed a second season despite originally being billed a miniseries, with Eric Bana slated to return. However, there have been other shows that have opted to go the anthology route with a new cast.

To be honest, Task needs Ruffalo’s Tom Brandis to come back, so we hope to see him on board. I can’t see the anthology route working for this show, as it’s the cast as well as the storytelling that drew us in.

Task is available to stream on HBO.