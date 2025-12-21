Heated Rivalry just achieved something no show has managed to do in the last 12 years

Since its premiere on November 28, Heated Rivalry has taken the world by storm to become one of the biggest shows of the year.

Based on New York Times bestselling author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the hockey romance series centers around rival hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose heated rivalry on the ice turns into an irresistible, life-changing love off it. Also in the mix is fellow closeted hockey star Scott Hunter and his secret boyfriend smoothie shop employee/history major Kip Grady, who play a pivotal role in the show’s story in a supporting capacity.

Heated Rivalry has captivated audiences through these two central love stories that are uniquely different, but at their heart are deeply human journeys of self-acceptance. The show’s willingness to center queer love stories with depth and seriousness has helped it stand out in a crowded television landscape.

The first episodes of the show immediately turned heads with the show’s steamy romantic scenes, and some critics tried to use these scenes to dismiss the show as style over substance. Ironically, this critique ultimately set the stage for one of the series’ most defining moments: an episode that has become the highest-rated in television history despite not featuring a single steamy scene.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry episode 5 ties Breaking Bad episode as highest-rated TV episode of all-time

Just days after the release of Heated Rivalry season 1, episode 5, “I’ll Believe in Anything,” the episode has managed to achieve a feat that no show has managed to accomplish in the last 12 years: a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb.

As of December 20, episode 5 has landed a rare perfect 10/10 rating, making it only the second episode of TV to ever attain a perfect rating on the platform. Of the over 33,000 episodes of television tracked in the IMDb rating tracker, the only other episode of TV to receive a perfect fan rating is Breaking Bad season 5, episode 14, “Ozymandias.” In fact, the episode has been sitting at the top of IMDb solo for years before Heated Rivalry came around and in just days became not only the highest-rated episode of TV of 2025, but one of the highest-rated episodes in the history of television.

Episode 5 picks up immediately after Shane and Ilya’s unexpected and heartbreaking breakup, paving the way for an episode full of rich emotional moments between the two in the fallout of their breakup. The episode begins with Shane marking a major step in his self-acceptance when he quietly confirms to Rose in conversation that being with a man is better, though it’s not until he connects with Ilya at the All-Star Game in Tampa that Shane comes out as gay for the first time.

When Shane goes to Ilya’s room, it isn’t for a hookup but to have a meaningful and honest conversation. This conversation leads Shane to come out as he professes the feelings he has developed for Ilya and gets vulnerable as he asks Ilya if he shares the same feelings. Ilya explains the fear and constraints tied to his life and family in Russia, and though they admit they can’t fully “be something,” the episode establishes their bond as deeply emotional and mutual. The episode then follows the consequences of that connection.

After Ilya’s father dies, Shane becomes his emotional anchor, listening as Ilya grieves and ultimately confesses his love in Russian during a raw phone call.

That vulnerability carries into their next matchup, where Shane is seriously injured on the ice and Ilya’s concern breaks through his carefully guarded exterior. In the hospital, Shane invites Ilya to spend the summer at his cottage, but Ilya dances around the invitation, fearing the idea is unrealistic. This leads to closing minutes of the episode, which bring Scott and Kip back into the narrative in a game-changing manner.

Episode 5 ends with Scott Hunter publicly coming out by sharing a passionate kiss with Kip on the ice after winning the Stanley Cup, a moment that visibly shifts what feels possible in their world. Inspired, Ilya finally calls Shane with a decision—he’s coming to the cottage—cementing the episode as a turning point built entirely on emotional payoff rather than spectacle.

The episode was truly a masterclass in storytelling, delivering not only one of the greatest episodes of television in 2025, but one of the greatest episodes in television history period. It’s not at all surprising that fans and critics alike have made the episode the highest-rated episode in IMDb history, but it is a major moment in queer entertainment.

To see an episode which is rooted in self-acceptance and the impact of representation resonate with audiences and become only the second episode of a show to ever get a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb instills hope for more opportunities for stories such as Shane and Ilya and Scott and Kip’s to be told in mainstream media.

As one fan summed it up perfectly on X in addressing why representation and visibility for minority storytelling matters, the end of Heated Rivalry episode 5 perfectly showcased the real impact visibility can have. In the context of the show, here were two scared men who see a hockey player just like them kiss a man on the biggest stage of their sport, and that moment helps give them the courage to be brave themselves.

These are the moments that remind us why representation matters and the Heated Rivalry cast and creative team deserve the acclaim the episode has brought. As Alex Claremont-Diaz once said, “History, huh? Bet we could make some.” Well, there is no could here, Heated Rivalry has made history and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of these game changers’ journey.