Heated Rivalry episode 5 could be about to set up a major Scott and Kip storyline

Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are the central couple in HBO Max and Crave’s hit drama Heated Rivalry, but the third episode of the season took a detour into the first book in Rachel Reid’s hit series, Game Changer. The first book in the series tells the story of New York Admirals captain Scott Hunter and history grad student/smoothie shop worker Kip Grady.

Scott and Kip’s love story plays out across the first book in the series, Game Changer, which was used as inspiration for Heated Rivalry episode 3. This episode adapted a major portion of the pair’s story including their smoothie shop meet-cute which Skip fans still haven’t gotten out of their heads.

The episode was a whirlwind, quickly helping show fans fall in love with the couple before breaking their hearts in the closing moments of the episode. The episode ended with Scott watching from outside the gay bar where Kip was celebrating his birthday with friends inside, yearning to be with Kip but afraid of being seen together inside the bar.

After the episode, fans hoped to see more Skip scenes in episode 4, but there was no sign of either in the episode. Well, it seems they’ll be back in episode 5, or at least Scott will be and it appears he’s about to make a major decision that was a turning point in his relationship with Kip in the books.

Warning, if you want to avoid book spoilers, this is where you’ll want to leave us as we’re about to dive into some major details about the first book in Reid’s hit series!

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Heated Rivalry - Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry episode 5 sets the stage for Scott to come out as the first openly gay NHL player

In the synopsis for Heated Rivalry episode 5 released by Crave, it is teased that Shane, Ilya, and Scott each face pivotal personal decisions. This simple tease seems to suggest that episode 5 will see Scott come to the realization that he’s in love with Kip and doesn’t want to risk losing him by keeping him hidden from the world. That despite what it could mean for his career, Scott is ready to step into the light and finally come out as gay.

This is a storyline that is a pivotal moment for the couple in the book, and it’s a decision that Scott wrestles with due to fear for how it will impact his career and his relationships with his teammates in a league that is not exactly a safe space for gay players. However, Scott realizes that he can’t expect Kip to remain hidden away and the love he has for Kip gives him the courage to finally come out publicly.

Once Scott realizes he’s ready to come out, he comes up with a plan to come out publicly after the playoffs so as not to distract his team. His initial plan is to break the story to Sports Illustrated and he gradually begins letting those around him know the truth, beginning with his agent and then the Admirals’ head coach. He then tells three of his closest friends on the team, who show Scott unwavering support, much to Scott’s surprise.

Scott helps lead the Admirals to the Stanley Cup Final and achieves his lifelong dream of winning a Stanley Cup. Seeing his teammates celebrating the victory on the ice with their girlfriends and wives, Scott realizes there’s nothing he wants more than to celebrate with the man he loves and he waves Kip down to the ice. The pair share a passionate kiss on the ice, as Scott makes history becoming the first openly gay player in the NHL.

With episode 5 set to see Scott facing a pivotal personal decision, it seems likely we’re going to see him make the decision to come out in the episode, paving the way for the moment to occur in the season finale.

The idea of seeing Scott’s coming out moment in the finale is sure to get fans even more excited for the final episode of the season, and we’re not emotionally prepared to see Skip’s big moment. It’s one that is sure to be a highlight in the show and make Christmas even more special for all the Skip fans.