Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 recap: The cottage brings joy and unexpected truth

This post contains spoilers from Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 from this point forward.

After Scott's brave moment kissing Kip on the ice in episode 5 and Ilya's resolve to join Shane at his cottage for the summer, Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 brings us to the most exciting part of this love story yet. The season finale opens with Scott's acceptance speech for his MVP award. From a bar with his friends, Kip watches as Scott further shares his truth and expresses his love.

Following Scott's moving speech, we go from one set of game changers to another. Shane picks up Ilya from the airport and drives him to the cottage. The car ride's a bit awkward at first, but after some light conversation about food and relaxing, Ilya thanks Shane for inviting him and reveals he's a little terrified about their alone time. Luckily, Shane told his parents he was away on a silent retreat (subtle foreshadowing). Ilya grabs Shane's hand, holding it with both of his hands in his lap.

Once they arrive, Shane gives Ilya the house tour, but it quickly turns into a house tour from the Sabrina Carpenter song. Ilya pulls him into a kiss and they move to the couch where they make out. Individually, they share that they haven't slept with anyone else since the last time they were together. Shane wants them both to be honest with each other about their thoughts and feelings for the whole trip.

The cottage, Canadian wolf birds, and honesty

Ilya jokes about needing an en suite bedroom, as if they weren't planning on sharing a bedroom anyway. Now in Shane's bedroom and getting ready to have sex, Shane presses a button to close the window shades, but Ilya leaves large windows open. For dinner, Shane grills burgers (all eight of them), and while eating, they talk about Shane's parents and why he hasn't come out to them yet.

Later, they sit by the fire and Ilya's a bit jealous when Shane gets a text message from Rose. His jealousy's interrupted by his fear over a loon, which he calls a "stupid Canadian wolf bird." Ilya lays his head in Shane's lap and they talk about his family this time. He opens up about his mother Irina, who died by suicide. Ilya found her when he was 12 years old.

In the morning, they wake up cuddled up and say "I like you" to each other. They spend the afternoon playing as each other's team in a hockey video game. While taking a phone call from Hayden, Ilya distracts him by reaching into his pants. Shane tries to stop Ilya, but he can't fight him when he puts his head between his legs. Somehow, Shane makes it through the phone call without being too obvious about what's happening. Satisfied, Ilya lies down as Shane ends the call panting.

Shane makes Ilya understand that what's happening between them now isn't him liking to be "bad." They kick around a soccer ball outside and discuss their future a bit. Ilya admits that he's willing to switch to the Ottawa team and get citizenship. Later, he brings up the idea of marrying Svetlana for a green card. The subject of Ilya marrying a woman hits Shane a little hard. Ilya admits that his problem is he's always thinking about a hockey player with beautiful freckles.

Shane and Ilya say "I love you" for the first time

Shane asks if Ilya wants that problem to go away, and he doesn't. Through tears, Shane asks him not to marry Svetlana and for them to figure something else out. In the middle of the night, Shane wakes Ilya up with his idea to start a charity together once Ilya moves to Ottawa so they can end their public rivalry and be seen together. Shane believes they could be together for real when they retire.

Moved by Shane thinking so far into the future, Ilya mutters something in Russian as he cries and kisses Shane. He's the first to say "I love you" out loud. After a quick "holy sh-t" that nearly has Ilya backtracking, Shane says "I love you, too." Ilya lies on top of Shane as they embrace. We're all just a puddle of tears right now, right? They watch the sunrise together by the water, still embracing. Once back inside, they have sex for the first time after saying "I love you" to each other.

While lying in bed, Shane brings up another idea about the charity, a hockey summer camp for kids which raises money for mental health organizations and suicide prevention in Ilya's mother's name. Ilya says that Irina would have loved Shane. Ilya swims in the lake and splashes Shane while he sits on a nearby rock. Returning to the house, they kiss outside, but someone's inside and catches them.

Shane comes out to his parents

Shane's mortified when he realizes that his dad, seeking a phone charger, caught him and Ilya kissing. Unfortunately, David leaves before Shane can talk to him. Shane panics that his nightmare came true, that he wasn't able to talk to them before they found out. Ilya reassures him that everything will be okay when they talk to his parents. Ilya holds Shane's hand the whole car ride to his parents' house. Once they arrive, Shane walks right in and rips the bandage off.

He comes out to his parents and introduces them to Ilya, who announces them as lovers (he's so funny and sassy in this episode). Shane tells them he's in love with Ilya and apologizes that this was how they found out. All four sit down at the table to talk about the situation, including the revelation that they have been together in some capacity since the summer before their rookie season.

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander and Dylan Walsh as David Hollander in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

The vodka comes out and David and Yuna continue to ask Shane questions about their relationship and their future plans. When Yuna hears that they plan to remain a secret until they retire, she expresses her sadness. Ilya admits that he's only ever been in love with one person, and that's Shane. Overcome with emotion, Yuna excuses herself for fresh air outside and Shane follows her. He apologizes for lying to her, but she insists he has nothing to apologize for. She apologizes to him.

After they clear the air, Yuna turns to manager mode and wants to come up with a plan. The pressure and planning and mention of Scott Hunter's bravery gives Shane a panic attack. He rests his head on the table while they're eating, and Ilya rubs his back. He tells him that his family is with him and so is his boyfriend. He's good. Hearing Ilya say "boyfriend" and getting a kiss brings Shane back to life.

With a plan have dinner together at the cottage, David and Yuna promise to text first and send the boys back on the road. The hard part — well, one of the hard parts — has ended for Shane. Set to "Bad Things" by Cailin Russo, the season's end credits stay with Shane and Ilya in the car and display their quiet affection. You can hear it in the silence, as Taylor Swift says. Now that our hearts are bursting from another beautiful episode, the long wait begins for season 2.

Watch Heated Rivalry on HBO Max.