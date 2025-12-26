Heated Rivalry season 1 finale dedication honors Sam Willetts

After absolutely captivating viewers around the world, the first season of Heated Rivalry has already come to an end. The hockey romance drama based on the book of the same name, and its extended series, premiered on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the United States on Nov. 28. It only took a few weeks for fans to fall in love with Shane and Ilya, but now the wait for season 2 begins.

In Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6, professional hockey rivals turned lovebirds Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) head to Shane's cottage to spend some alone time together reveling in their newly formed relationship for the summer. It's the episode fans have been waiting for all season. During the credits, the season ended with a lovely dedication.

During the end credits sequence, which films Shane and Ilya from the backseat of Shane's car as they drive back to his cottage after visiting his parents, there's a dedication to the memory of Sam Willetts. When you spot the dedication during the end credits, you might be curious about the heartfelt memorial and how Willetts is connected to Heated Rivalry.

As the credits also reveal, Sam Willetts worked on the show as a lighting technician. The dedication reads, "In loving memory of Sam Willetts," and is featured below the special thanks section. According to his obituary, Willetts was born in Toronto on Sept. 25, 1996 and grew up in Ottawa. While working in lighting departments on various productions, he dreamed of becoming a cinematographer.

Willetts passed away on July 31, 2025 at the age of 28 years old as the result of a catastrophic cycling accident. His mother announced his death on his Instagram on Aug. 7 and revealed that he was cycling on his way to work when he was tragically struck by a truck. A memorial ride was held in his honor in September 2025 just before his birthday.

Willetts shared beautiful photos from his travels around the world on his Instagram page, which showcases his unique talent to capture moments and immortalize memories, whether the photos include his friends, breathtaking scenery, or complete strangers. His work and photographs will continue to represent his unique perspective and ability to tell stories on film.

Television productions often dedication episodes or seasons to the memory of someone close to the cast and crew, though audiences don't always know whether those who are honored worked on the show. It's a special way for cast and crew members to keep departed loved ones close. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Sam Willetts.