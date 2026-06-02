Heated Rivalry season 1 sets DVD and Blu-ray release date in time for season 2

Since Heated Rivalry premiered on Crave and HBO Max last year, the show has proven time and time again how far fans will go to show their support. From making the stars overnight stars to selling out merch, the fan love has made the show one of the biggest in the world. The one thing us fans have wanted more than anything is a home video release, and guess what? It's happening!

While some streaming original series still managed to have a release on physical media, it's become more of a rarity these days. But when it comes to Heated Rivalry, when the fans ask, we shall receive. On June 2, the release of Heated Rivalry season 1 on DVD, Blu-ray, and a collector's edition 4K/Blu-ray combo pack were announced and are now available for preorder.

Heated Rivalry gets DVD, Blu-ray, and exclusive 4K editions

All three physical media sets of Heated Rivalry season 1 are slated for release on April 30, 2027, which is the date listed on Amazon. However, a press release from distributor Alliance Entertainment notes the physical releases will arrive in Q4 2026. The first season will be released on DVD and Blu-ray sets as well as a collector's edition 4K with special cover art that will be revealed later this summer.

🚨 “Heated Rivalry” season 1 is officially being released on physical formats!



DVD - $29.99

Blu-ray - $34.99

4k Blu-ray - $67.99



The 4k Blu-ray collectors edition will feature an exclusive, yet to be revealed cover art, with a runtime of 5 hours. All 3 editions are reportedly… pic.twitter.com/0gCXwfgQye — Hudson Williams Online (@hudsonwonline) June 2, 2026

As of the title's announcement, any special features that might be included on each set haven't yet been confirmed. But we're hopeful that in addition to all six of the first season's episodes, the set will also include some combination of bonus featurettes, a gag reel, deleted scenes, and other content exclusive to the physical release. When features are confirmed, we'll share the update with fans!

Alliance Entertainment said of the release, the physical sets will "feature elevated packaging, curated bonus content, and exclusive materials that celebrate the characters, storytelling, and cultural impact that have driven the series’ breakout success."

It's looking to be quite an exciting time for Heated Rivalry fans. Not only is season 2 beginning production this summer and slated for a release in spring 2027, but we're getting all kinds of goodies related to the show. The official soundtrack will be released on vinyl and CD in July, ensuring that the music of the series remains in our lives until we get new music next season.

Additionally, creator Jacob Tierney will release a book in October that compiles all of the first season's scripts with annotations and other exciting details and stories from the making of the hit series. Game Changers series author Rachel Reid pens the foreword, and she will also drop the next sequel in Shane and Ilya's story with Unrivaled hitting shelves in June 2027.

Making sure that Heated Rivalry will always remain available physically no matter what happens in the streaming landscape further cements the lasting legacy that the show is steadily building. On top of honors from the Peabody Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, and other associations, the series' swept the Canadian Screen Awards and broke the record for the most wins in one year with 16.

Beyond award wins and tuning into the show on your territory's chose streaming service, buying physical media is a great way to vote for these kinds of releases to continue happening, for Heated Rivalry and other television series. For now, the thrilling wait for all the wonderful things ahead for the show and season 2 begins. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!