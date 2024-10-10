Here's when you can watch every episode of Ella Purnell's new series Sweetpea on Starz
Ella Purnell has really been able to showcase her talent after becoming a breakout star in Fallout! Now, the actress has a new show on Starz that we're really excited about and it's going to further prove just how multi-faceted she is. You don't want to miss Sweetpea! So when can you start watching?
Sweetpea was released today, Oct. 10. 2024 on the Starz app. If you have access to the streamer online, then you can already start watching since the platform debuts new releases and episodes at 12 a.m. ET. Though if you would rather watch on TV, then you can tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel.
After its release today, the dark comedy series will then move to Friday releases for the rest of the season starting with Friday, Oct. 18. There's a total of 6 episodes, so the show is not very long. Though I'm sure it's going to be jam-packed with lots to see! We shared the episode release schedule below:
Starz app
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET
Starz linear channel on TV
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
I've already watched the first episode, and I can tell you that I'm already intrigued! Sweetpea is centered around Purnell's character, Rhiannon. She's very quiet and nothing in her life is really going great. The wallflower of all wallflowers, people don't notice her on the streets or in public, her boss sucks and doesn't think her capable of being more than a receptionist, and her father is terminally ill.
Everything comes to a head for her when her old bully from high school shows back up, as glamorous as ever which Rhiannon believes she doesn't deserve for all the torture she's put her though. And this has deadly consequences, as you can tell from the Sweetpea episode 1, "Sorry For Your Loss" synopsis. Read it below:
"When her father dies, and her school bully returns to town, a quiet wallflower is triggered to a violent breaking point."
A killer instinct suddenly awakens in Rhiannon. How far will she go and can she keep this new development a secret? We're going to find out during the season!
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.